Emerging dance artists to present works-in-progress in “Excuse The Art” April 7-10

This year’s chorographers also include Sam Ross, Candace Tabbs, Darvensky Louis of SequenceOne and Christina J. Massad of Fly on a Wall (all performing Thursday and Saturday). Lucy Smith of Medicine Art House, Danielle Swatzie, Frankie Consent, Indya Childs and Emily Christianson perform Friday and Sunday.

During rehearsals, Christianson has worked mostly alone in the space, manipulating plastics and materials as a way of commenting on her environmental concerns.

“In my solo ‘One-Way Home’ I am exploring memory, grief, loss and mortality through the lens of a solitary human existing within a plastic-filled, imagined future landscape,” says Christianson. “The piece has so many layers.” She says she’s looking forward to getting audience feedback and working more on the piece after the Excuse the Art performances.

Audience members play a critical role during the ETA performances. Fly on a Wall co-founder Sean Nguyen-Hilton says the platform strives to create spaces where artists can grow their work through the gaze of the audience and solicit feedback. It helps artists to continue growing and developing their works-in-progress.

Fly on a Wall collects questions from each artist and compiles them into a survey that the audience is encouraged to complete post-performance. Surveys are available via QR codes placed around the Windmill Arts Center’s lobby. Audience members are also invited to linger after the performance to speak with the artists.

Smith has been grateful for the community provided by Fly on a Wall throughout this process. “ETA has changed, and healed, my perspective about making art, being an artist and being in community,” she says. “Because of the support and resources they provide, I can lean into the unknown a bit more, into what I don’t know a bit more, into what scares me, and feel held in doing so.”

Nguyen-Hilton is excited for the third iteration of the series as it shifts back to its intended format, inside the Arts Center. “It feels so fresh,” he says. “This group is fantastic, with a lot of really strong ideas. Our mission grew from wanting to support not just our own work, but those around us as well. We build containers and then say, ‘hey, what would you like to put into it?’”

DANCE PREVIEW

“Excuse the Art”

8 p.m. April 7-9; 4 p.m. April 10. $20 for one night; $30 for two nights.

The Windmill Arts Center, 2823 Church St., East Point. flyonawall.buzz.

