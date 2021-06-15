Drive-By Truckers’ Patterson Hood returns to the stage solo at City Winery

Patterson Hood of Drive-By Truckers plays two solo shows at City Winery Atlanta in June. Credit: Christine Stauder (Red Light Management) Credit: Christine Stauder (Red Light Management)

“I was unemployed for 15 months, so it was terrifying,” Hood said. “But our managers did an amazing job somehow keeping money coming in for us. We did Bandcamp sales every month, and our fans really rallied and supported us. I did two virtual shows a month up here in the attic. I think I did 19 in total. I won’t say I really enjoyed it, but doing it forced me to keep my chops up.

“Fortunately, I have a lot songs. I’ve been writing since I was a kid. There are 14 studio albums from the Truckers, three solo records, an Adam’s House Cat record, plus new stuff I’m working on. I did each one to be a themed show, so they were different every time. I really made it a point to do some deep cuts. I was playing songs that the Truckers hadn’t played in 15 years. I did one based around the songs we used play at the Star Bar in Atlanta back in the ’90s.”

As the pandemic wore on, Portland became a flashpoint for Black Lives Matter protests following the police killing of George Floyd. Among other things, Hood played the Georgia Comes Alive virtual benefit for the U.S. Senate runoff elections. He also was inspired to write some new songs that found their way onto the “The New OK,” the Truckers stirring surprise followup to “The Unraveling.”

The Drive-By Truckers' latest album, "The New OK." Credit: Courtesy of Big Hassle Credit: Courtesy of Big Hassle

“I got really disillusioned. Seeing what was happening in Portland, then seeing how it was portrayed nationally, got me really depressed,” Hood said. “But we ended up with a second album out of that last year. I wrote ‘The New OK’ and ‘Watching the Orange Clouds’ about the protests. And we recorded those songs basically by sending the tracks back and forth to each other. That’s something we’d never done before.”

Patterson Hood of the Drive By Truckers . Courtesy of Jason Thrasher Credit: Jason Thrasher Credit: Jason Thrasher

In July, the entire band will be back together at Chase Park Transduction Studios in Athens to record and mix a new album. “I’ve written some songs. Cooley’s got a couple of really good ones,” Hood said. “We don’t really have a timeline about putting it out, but we want to go ahead and get started. It’s a good way to get us back to playing with each other, again.

“And we’re hitting it hard starting in August. We’ll probably play songs from our whole history. We’re a 25-year-old band this year. Of course, we never used a set list, so it will change from night-to-night. Once we figure out the first song, it just goes from there. To me, rock-and-roll is more fun when it’s not too planned out and structured.”

Before 2020, Hood was averaging six weeks of solo touring a year, and he hopes to get back to that pace next year. ”I literally played over 200 different songs during the course of my lockdown shows, and I actually used a set list, but I don’t have to follow it, necessarily,” he said.

“Right now I’m pulling out so many different things, and I don’t have Cooley to surprise me every other song, so it helps to have a set list. Obviously, when I play by myself, it’s not as big and loud as the band, and so to make up for that, there’s more storytelling, and more interaction with the crowd, and it’s a little more intimate.”

CONCERT PREVIEW

Patterson Hood

7 and 9:30 p.m. June 18. Sold Out. Waitlist online. City Winery, 650 North Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-946-3791, citywinery.com/atlanta.