‘Dreamsicle’ (not the ice cream) is a delicious confection for the eye

Two artworks have migrated into the hallway where you enter or exit, reinforcing the notion of a new natural order creeping into, and taking over, the galleries like a mutated organism. Art in the time of COVID-19 cannot help but reflect the utopian or dystopian ideas of growth and regeneration that are present in these artists’ works.

These three artists make similar references to nature and abstraction in works that reflect a modernist viewpoint. Entering the tiny cycloramic gallery, the viewer first sees a direct wall painting by Rose, “Effluence,” 2022, that cascades down the wall like a waterfall of color and graffiti-like forms. Rose has developed a pictorial language, a system of forms that overlay one another, with the floating character of a dreamscape.

Rose’s large, black brushstroke ripples and curves, bringing the surface to life through its liquidity. Her light pink doodles, like notations in cotton candy, and the Ben-Day dots that create a kind of screen, make the painting spatial through layering. Rose’s little painting on panel, “Flow from Without,” 2022, hangs beside her wall work and uses some of the same language, but its space is more compressed. This work is back-painted so that a soft glow of hot pink radiates onto the wall where it is hung. Rose creates a kind of urban charm by taking the format of graffiti and revamping it into a new view that combines drawing and painting.

Placed in the corner of the curved gallery space is Garceau’s “hold caress rest,” 2022, composed of unglazed porcelain pastilles piled up like an embankment of stones which have been washed to geometric perfection by a river or sea. There is a delightful play on the geometry of nature in these works, whose utopian perfection suggests a natural world gone orderly. These smooth, ovoid pebbles vary in size (some are like small footballs, others like stones). Their forms are familiar, yet their creamy, nearly white palette and perfect shape locate them in the realm of the unreal.

Fantasy is the first word that comes to mind when viewing the work of Lawrence. Her four small rotating sculptures sit on yellow, lavender and pink pedestals. Her sculptures are like the little music boxes where a tiny ballerina slowly spins around on a rotating turntable. Lawrence has replaced the usual cloying feminine dancing figures with delightful collections of strange fruits and vegetables in unexpected hues.

“When Language Fails (Rotating),” 2022, is a wonderful play on some kind of double cherry crossed with a raspberry in a bronze-like color. This sculpture is a small tower composed of the fruit form that sits on a mirror, supported by a 3-D printed, pink plastic layer composed of cells and bumps that one might see on a gourd or other vegetable. The sculptures’ 3-D printed plastic bases are colored in precious and luminescent pinks that recall Rose’s palette, except for one printed in an intense turquoise.

These sculptures depict strange hybrids of fruits: double raspberries/cherries, small hot pink pumpkins made of bananas, a large, cut, purple strawberry that reminds one of a Venus flytrap with its open mouth, and funky floral forms that are totally unreal, but whose charming presentation recalls the toys and experience of female childhood gone deliciously awry.

The combination of these three artists in this small space is like that delicious swirl of the dreamsicle, evoking a memory of confections of the past as seen from the perspective of three powerful, contemporary women creatives.

VISUAL ARTS REVIEW

“Dreamsicle”

Through March 27. 535 Means St. NW, Atlanta. 404-688-1970, atlantacontemporary.org.

