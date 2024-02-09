Disney releases line of fairytale villain wedding dresses

Disney has teamed up with Allure Bridals to create a line of wedding dresses dedicated to the darker side of the fairytale — paying homage to Ursula, Maleficent, the Evil Queen and Jafar.

“In the Villains collection, you won’t even need a magic mirror to confirm — being bad never looked so good,” said the Allure Bridals website.

While the gowns are black with a hint of glimmer and color, they also come in ivory.