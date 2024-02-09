Disney releases line of fairytale villain wedding dresses

Disney has teamed up with Allure Bridals to create a line of wedding dresses dedicated to the darker side of the fairytale — paying homage to Ursula, Maleficent, the Evil Queen and Jafar.
“In the Villains collection, you won’t even need a magic mirror to confirm — being bad never looked so good,” said the Allure Bridals website.
While the gowns are black with a hint of glimmer and color, they also come in ivory.
“These new gowns capture both the romance and complexity of love,” Disney said in a statement. “The dresses are as versatile as they are romantic, each evoking themes from beloved Disney stories and highlighting iconic details and colorful accents from each of the character’s looks.
“All four styles are available now and come in either a black or ivory colorway, starting at $2,000,” Disney continued.
The inspiration to celebrate the villains came just a week after the debut of the 2024 Disney princess collection on Feb. 1, which featured Tiana, Belle, Aurora, Cinderella, Jasmine, Pocahontas, Rapunzel, Snow White and Ariel.
Disney and Allure Bridals make for a unique partnership in creating the fairytale wedding many people dream of.
Along with the princess gowns, they offer “epic wedding venues,” that include an enchanting Disney-themed backdrop.
