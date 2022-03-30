Dessert Wars, Harlem Globetrotters and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

Looking for something fun to do this weekend in metro Atlanta? Most local school districts are starting their Spring Breaks, so you can take the kids to Stone Mountain Park, where they can enjoy special activities like an animal babies show, or head to Duluth’s Gas South Arena to watch the Harlem Globetrotters.
Check out the following 15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta:
Intown Atlanta
1 p.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, April 2. $45-$60. Atlantic Station Event Space, 241 20th St. NW, Atlanta.
Sample selections from among the 250 beers from more than 60 Georgia craft brewers. There will also be live music, great food and more.
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, April 2 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, April 3. Free admission. Olmsted Linear Park, 1451 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta.
Browse 125 displays of fine arts and crafts as well as folk and outsider art. A children’s area will be set up, and local food and beverages will be available.
7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 2. $39.50 and up. Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-881-2100, 855-285-8499 (box office).
An all-star quartet of Broadway and animated film icons celebrate Disney Princesses with songs, animation and stories.
Cobb
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, April 2. Mable House Complex, 5239 Floyd Road, Mableton.
Enjoy a parade, tastings from Mableton restaurantts, music from DJ Kina Keen and more.
3 p.m. (VIP) and 4 p.m. (general admission) -7 p.m. Saturday, April 2. $45 plus fees for general admission (includes 30 sample tickets and a “go-box.”) $65 plus fees for VIP (includes 50 sample tickets, a “go-box” and early entry.) Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway SE, Atlanta.
Sample desserts including cupcakes, cookies, ice cream and doughnuts and vote for the People’s Choice favorite at the “Largest Dessert Festival” in America.
10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, April 2 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, April 3. Free admission. Historic Downtown Acworth.
Shop for works of art from a large number of artists. There will be plenty of festival foods and drinks.
DeKalb
Saturday, April 2-Sunday, April 10. $34.95 and up. Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain. 800-401-2407.
Celebrate Spring Break with performances from the One Wheel Wonder, Wesley Williams, as well as presentations of Wildlife Wonders Animal Babies show, the nightly Lasershow Spectacular and more.
1 p.m. Saturday, April 2. Decatur Cemetery, 229 Bell St., Decatur. 404-378-4411.
Stroll through the historic Decatur Cemetery and learn about the cemetery’s blooming trees, plants and pollinator garden from arborists and master gardeners stationed along the way.
Noon-1 p.m. Friday, April 1. Free with registration. Ackerman Hall, Carlos Museum at Emory University, 571 South Kilgo Circle, Atlanta.
Celebrate April Fools’ Day with “Foolish Music” from Beethoven, W.F. Bach and Mozart.
North Fulton
5 p.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, April 2. $35 per person non-members, $30 per person for CNC members. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055, ext. 237.
Learn about the Chattahoochee River’s environment as you paddle at a leisurely pace for 2.5 hours with experienced canoe guides.
8 p.m. Saturday, April 2. $35 adults, $32 seniors/military, $12 students. The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 N. Park Square, Marietta. 770-615-2908.
The Georgia Symphony Orchestra’s team of jazz giants celebrates the legacy of Sammy Nestico by recreating his 2000 album with Quincy Jones.
Noon-1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 2. $31 per person. Painting with a Twist, 11770 Haynes Bridge Road #801, Alpharetta. 470-294-0051.
Work alongside your kids ages 5 and up and leave with an adorable bunny painting.
Gwinnett
8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 2. $25-$35. Monkey Wrench Brewing, 3425 Martin Farm Road, Suwanee.
Run along a beautiful creekside path to support Annandale Village, a non-profit residential community that serves adults with developmental disabilities and acquired brain injuries. After the race, enjoy a beer garden finish (ages 21 and over), live music, barbecue and veggie dogs, and raffle prizes.
7 p.m. Saturday, April 2. $28 and up. Gas South Arena, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 770-813-7500 (office), 770-626-2464 (tickets).
The Spread Game Tour shows off the best of the legendary Harlem Globetrotters in a fully modernized show.
First Friday Concert - XTreme Party Band
7 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, April 1. Free. Norcross Community Center, 10 College St., Norcross. 770-448-2122.
Listen to music from Xtreme Party Band, which plays everything from Motown to beach music to today’s hits.
