Dessert Wars, Harlem Globetrotters and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

Festival on Ponce

Caption Pick your spot on the grass, listen to music and people watch at the Spring Festival on Ponce. Courtesy of the Spring Festival on Ponce. Credit: Handout

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, April 2 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, April 3. Free admission. Olmsted Linear Park, 1451 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta.

Browse 125 displays of fine arts and crafts as well as folk and outsider art. A children’s area will be set up, and local food and beverages will be available.

Disney Princess: The Concert

7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 2. $39.50 and up. Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-881-2100, 855-285-8499 (box office).

An all-star quartet of Broadway and animated film icons celebrate Disney Princesses with songs, animation and stories.

Cobb

Taste of Mableton

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, April 2. Mable House Complex, 5239 Floyd Road, Mableton.

Enjoy a parade, tastings from Mableton restaurantts, music from DJ Kina Keen and more.

Dessert Wars

Caption Sample lots of desserts before voting for your favorites at Dessert Wars in Cobb Galleria Centre. Credit: From dessert-wars.com

3 p.m. (VIP) and 4 p.m. (general admission) -7 p.m. Saturday, April 2. $45 plus fees for general admission (includes 30 sample tickets and a “go-box.”) $65 plus fees for VIP (includes 50 sample tickets, a “go-box” and early entry.) Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway SE, Atlanta.

Sample desserts including cupcakes, cookies, ice cream and doughnuts and vote for the People’s Choice favorite at the “Largest Dessert Festival” in America.

Acworth Art Fest

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, April 2 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, April 3. Free admission. Historic Downtown Acworth.

Shop for works of art from a large number of artists. There will be plenty of festival foods and drinks.

DeKalb

Spring FUN Break

Caption Celebrate Spring Break with extra activities at Stone Mountain Park, including the chance to meet cute and cuddly baby animals. Credit: From stonemountainpark.com

Saturday, April 2-Sunday, April 10. $34.95 and up. Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain. 800-401-2407.

Celebrate Spring Break with performances from the One Wheel Wonder, Wesley Williams, as well as presentations of Wildlife Wonders Animal Babies show, the nightly Lasershow Spectacular and more.

Spring Walking Tree Tour

1 p.m. Saturday, April 2. Decatur Cemetery, 229 Bell St., Decatur. 404-378-4411.

Stroll through the historic Decatur Cemetery and learn about the cemetery’s blooming trees, plants and pollinator garden from arborists and master gardeners stationed along the way.

‘Foolish Music’ Concert

Noon-1 p.m. Friday, April 1. Free with registration. Ackerman Hall, Carlos Museum at Emory University, 571 South Kilgo Circle, Atlanta.

Celebrate April Fools’ Day with “Foolish Music” from Beethoven, W.F. Bach and Mozart.

North Fulton

Spring River Canoe Trip

Caption Paddle on the Chattahoochee River for a leisurely trip led by experienced canoe guides. Credit: From chattnaturecenter.org

5 p.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, April 2. $35 per person non-members, $30 per person for CNC members. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055, ext. 237.

Learn about the Chattahoochee River’s environment as you paddle at a leisurely pace for 2.5 hours with experienced canoe guides.

‘Basie & Beyond’

8 p.m. Saturday, April 2. $35 adults, $32 seniors/military, $12 students. The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 N. Park Square, Marietta. 770-615-2908.

The Georgia Symphony Orchestra’s team of jazz giants celebrates the legacy of Sammy Nestico by recreating his 2000 album with Quincy Jones.

Pick Your Bunny

Noon-1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 2. $31 per person. Painting with a Twist, 11770 Haynes Bridge Road #801, Alpharetta. 470-294-0051.

Work alongside your kids ages 5 and up and leave with an adorable bunny painting.

Gwinnett

Monkey Wrench Brewing 5K

8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 2. $25-$35. Monkey Wrench Brewing, 3425 Martin Farm Road, Suwanee.

Run along a beautiful creekside path to support Annandale Village, a non-profit residential community that serves adults with developmental disabilities and acquired brain injuries. After the race, enjoy a beer garden finish (ages 21 and over), live music, barbecue and veggie dogs, and raffle prizes.

Harlem Globetrotters

Caption The Harlem Globetrotters bring their Spread Game Tour to Duluth on Saturday. Credit: From harmlemglobetrotters.com

7 p.m. Saturday, April 2. $28 and up. Gas South Arena, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 770-813-7500 (office), 770-626-2464 (tickets).

The Spread Game Tour shows off the best of the legendary Harlem Globetrotters in a fully modernized show.

First Friday Concert - XTreme Party Band

7 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, April 1. Free. Norcross Community Center, 10 College St., Norcross. 770-448-2122.

Listen to music from Xtreme Party Band, which plays everything from Motown to beach music to today’s hits.