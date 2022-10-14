Deanna Sirlin’s show at Chastain Gallery is a love song to paint and color

This presentation of Sirlin’s art conveys in paint the complex emotional effect of her work involving colored light, but of course it’s the other way around here. Her immense transparencies transform the effects originally conveyed by her particular deployment of paint.

At Chastain, though, the scale of her light-filled installations is replicated by transmuting the gallery itself into a vehicle that unites the different sizes of the paintings. Scale matters, but here it matters differently.

And paint matters. These acrylics on canvas all consist of horizontal bands of different colors of paint. Within that limit, however, the effects made possible through the adroit handling of the medium are exhibited in almost dizzying variety.

Thinly or thickly applied, gesturally or infrequently with meticulous flatness, these works are a sort of love song to the glories of paint as a material medium that, at its best, captures all the subtleties and blunt impact of color when it is projected from a transparent source.

The title “Wavelength” inevitably suggests the physiology of color itself, which reaches our eyes in the form of specific wavelengths of light rays.

One way or another, it’s all about light, and how light interacts with matter, whether transparent or solidly opaque.

VISUAL ART REVIEW

Deanna Sirlin: “Wavelength”

Through Oct. 28. Free. Chastain Gallery, 135 Chastain Park Ave. NW, Atlanta. 404-252-2927, ocaatlanta.com/chastain.

