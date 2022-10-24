BreakingNews
Big Georgia turnout in week one driven by in-person voters
Dance news: Atlanta Ballet’s new hires, former company member joins New York troupe

Things to Do
By ArtsATL Staff, ArtsATL
1 hour ago

Seven dancers have joined Atlanta Ballet this season, the company announced last week.

Larissa Dal’Santo and Fernando Xavier both hail from the State Opera and Ballet Theatre in Voronezh, Russia. Patric Palkens was a soloist at Boston Ballet for five years.

Moving up from Atlanta Ballet 2 are Severin Brotschul formerly with Houston Ballet II; Evelyn Robinson, a graduate from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts high school dance program; Kaitlin Matree Roemer, who trained at the Atlanta Ballet Centre for Dance Education; and Hui Wen Peng, winner of a silver medal at the Helsinki International Ballet Competition in Finland.

“When recruiting new dancers, I’m interested in developing talent, but also bringing in dancers to Atlanta Ballet that come with knowledge from their time at other companies,” says Gennadi Nedvegin, artistic director. “The mix of emerging talent combined with artistic expertise creates new energy and is what makes for a compelling company.”

Former Atlanta Ballet dancer in New York

Former Atlanta Ballet dancer Keith Reeves has joined the New York-based Complexions Contemporary Ballet. In September, Dwight Rhoden, Complexions’ co-founder and artistic director, saw a brief video on Reeves’ Instagram account. Rhoden reached out and invited him to join the company as a principal. Two weeks later Reeves moved to New York. In the following three weeks he learned four Complexions ballets, including “StarDust,” about the life of David Bowie, and “Hissy Fits,” one of Reeves’ favorites. “It’s been a whirlwind,” he says.

Rhoden was looking for a male dancer to partner Jillian Davis, who’s been with the company since 2014. Reeves fit the bill and is learning William Forsythe’s sinuous, leggy “Slingerland Duet” with her. The company’s fall tour is underway now, ending with a Nov. 22 through Dec. 4 engagement at New York’s Joyce Theater. The whole experience is a dream come true, says Reeves, who worked with Rhoden at Atlanta Ballet, performing in his “Sunrise Divine.” Reeves danced with Atlanta Ballet for five years, and choreographed “Bodies in Motion” for the company’s “Silver Linings” program in 2021.

