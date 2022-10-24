Dance news: Atlanta Ballet’s new hires, former company member joins New York troupe

“When recruiting new dancers, I’m interested in developing talent, but also bringing in dancers to Atlanta Ballet that come with knowledge from their time at other companies,” says Gennadi Nedvegin, artistic director. “The mix of emerging talent combined with artistic expertise creates new energy and is what makes for a compelling company.”

Former Atlanta Ballet dancer in New York

Former Atlanta Ballet dancer Keith Reeves has joined the New York-based Complexions Contemporary Ballet. In September, Dwight Rhoden, Complexions’ co-founder and artistic director, saw a brief video on Reeves’ Instagram account. Rhoden reached out and invited him to join the company as a principal. Two weeks later Reeves moved to New York. In the following three weeks he learned four Complexions ballets, including “StarDust,” about the life of David Bowie, and “Hissy Fits,” one of Reeves’ favorites. “It’s been a whirlwind,” he says.