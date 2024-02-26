Concert musical series impresario Jono Davis departs Anderson for Aurora

“[Aurora] already has an amazing network and relationship with the city, but let’s make this bigger,” Davis said. “It’s a really wonderful space. It’s a model company for how theaters should be run and how they should have a tight relationship with their community and city. I have seen all the development and growth, and so much [love] has been put into the space by people who know theater.”

Davis, who has been involved with more than 80 shows over the last decade and is also the executive director of Georgia Theatre Conference, was in the cast of Aurora’s 2013 version of the musical Les Miserables. He helped with box office duties during its run, according to Pence, and made a sizable impression. “He was always willing to jump in, always nimble,” she said.

Pence reached out to Davis in January when she realized that Aurora had an opening, and Davis accepted, resigning from his position with Jennie T. Anderson. “This is right up my alley; arts administration is my passion,” said Davis.

Pence plans on taking advantage of Davis’ many areas of expertise. “What the general manager is charged with doing is making sure that the entire complex is being activated,” she said. “First and foremost, we program where Aurora’s season will fit in and then other presenting programs. This will give us the best use of our whole space. Jono has a government background. He had a great relationship working with Cobb County, and at Jennie T. Anderson, he showed great success at being able to use the space so that citizens felt it was a community gathering place.”

While at Jennie T. Anderson, Davis oversaw the acclaimed Overture Series, which staged concert versions of musicals not frequently produced. It was the Southeast’s first series of its kind, conceived in 2019 by Cobb PARKS.

“Because we were not a theater organization but a government entity, we wanted to create programming that was within our means but still involved the community,” said Davis. “We didn’t have the ability to build sets or have large theater productions. A popular model was concert musicals.”

The series highlighted local actors and designers, and its popularity skyrocketed over the years. “The series meant a lot to me, and it meant a lot to the industry because it allowed [artists] to use tools they had never used,” Davis said.

In all, Davis has overseen 17 Overture productions since January 2020, including the Atlanta debut of “Caroline, Or Change.” Productions started off as one-night events but grew to have longer runs and, in some cases, streaming runs. The Overture Series won a Spirit of Suzi Award last fall, and the company’s production of “The Wild Party” took home a Telly Award for Best Long-Form Entertainment.

However, last year, according to Davis, it was implied to him by his former supervisor — Cobb PARKS Arts Program Manager Marie Jernigan — that while Cobb had the budget, she could not promise they would fund an entire Overture series for the next year. Last fall, Davis said that Jernigan had confirmed it.

ArtsATL reached out to Cobb County Communication Director Ross Cavitt to ask why the program would no longer be fully funded. Cavitt did not respond to that question but did offer a statement. “Cobb PARKS values all of our programs that help connect our residents to the arts. The Overture Series has been well-received and provided quality productions to fill the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre. With new leadership coming to the theater, Cobb PARKS will look to that individual to provide direction on how Jennie T. Anderson Theatre can continue its role as a community theater.”

According to Cavitt, a search to replace Davis will begin soon.

Moving forward, both Davis and Pence would love to see a similar version of Jennie T. Anderson’s Overture Series at the Lawrenceville-based playhouse. Pence is very optimistic that a program resembling the Overture Series can resume at Aurora. She wants to be able to pitch it to her season ticket holders and get them excited about that possibility.

“If you already like musicals, is this an area you are going to financially invest in? I think Aurora has always been deep-divers in the most amount of programming we can do the best. Jono has a good model for the budget, and the actors love the space and the short timeline. He’s been killing it.”

