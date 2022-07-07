Classic cars, dog-friendly fun and more: 15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

Run or walk while pushing a baby jogger, stroller, wagon, tricycle, power wheels or any other type of wheels. Awards will be given to the best-dressed strollers, and you’re also encouraged to let your child wear their favorite costume. The event benefits Start With Me, a nonprofit that encourages healthy living. Free car seat safety check ups will be provided, and four-time Olympic gold medalist Sanya Richards Ross will host the event.

Drive Your Dreams Car Show

Noon-5 p.m. Saturday, July 9. $19.99 and up. Georgia World Congress Center, 285 Andrew Young International Blvd., Atlanta.

Celebrity, exotic and old-school cars will be on hand to admire, combined with family fun including amusement rides, carnival games and more.

Savannah Nights: Summer Craft Cocktail Series

6 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, July 8. $40 non-members, $35 members. Zoo Atlanta, 800 Cherokee Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-624-9453.

View animals at the African Savanna exhibit, taste six craft cocktails and listen to live music and Keeper Talks. Beer, wine and mixed drinks are also available to purchase.

Cobb

Cobb Tasting Festival

11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, July 9. Free admission, $1-$6 per taste. Jim R Miller Park (Cobb County Fairgrounds), 2245 Callaway Road SW, Marietta.

Sample many international foods, enjoy live music and entertainment and let the kids play in bounce houses, get their faces painted and more.

The Sweet Lillies

6 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Friday, July 8. $12, Hunt House, 1127 White Circle, Marietta. 770-396-5361.

Listen to music from The Sweet Lilies, a Colorado-based trio that blends three-part harmony with songwriting and musicianship.

Downtown Dash

Combined Shape Caption Run in the Downtown Dash in Kennesaw, which is the third race in the Kennesaw Grand Prix. Credit: From Cobb County Grand Prix’s Facebook page Credit: From Cobb County Grand Prix’s Facebook page Combined Shape Caption Run in the Downtown Dash in Kennesaw, which is the third race in the Kennesaw Grand Prix. Credit: From Cobb County Grand Prix’s Facebook page Credit: From Cobb County Grand Prix’s Facebook page

6 a.m. packet pickup and late registration, 7:30 a.m. 1-mile fun run, 8 a.m. 5K, 8:55 a.m. tot trot, 9:15 a.m. awards ceremony. Saturday, July 9. Kennesaw First Baptist Church, 2958 North Main St., Kennesaw.

Hit the pavement to run the Downtown Dash, the third leg in the Kennesaw Grand Prix series of races. The asphalt course is mainly flat and takes runners through downtown Kennesaw.

DeKalb

First Free Saturday - Summer in Nature

11 a.m.-noon. Saturday, July 9. Free. Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody. 770-394-3322.

Explore outdoors as you dip your toes in the creek, look for creatures and learn tips and tricks for camping in the woods. You’ll be walking over uneven terrain and should wear water shoes, old sneakers or sports sandals with a heel strap.

Summer Planetarium Events

Combined Shape Caption Watch some of the Planetarium shows at Fernbank Science Center. Credit: From Fernbank Science Center’s Facebook page Credit: From Fernbank Science Center’s Facebook page Combined Shape Caption Watch some of the Planetarium shows at Fernbank Science Center. Credit: From Fernbank Science Center’s Facebook page Credit: From Fernbank Science Center’s Facebook page

Various times Friday, July 8 and ongoing. $5-$8. Fernbank Science Center, 156 Heaton Drive NE, Atlanta.

The Fernbank Science Center has a new schedule for the Jim Cherry Memorial Planetarium with programs including “Dawn of the Space Age” and “Forward! to the Moon,” along with Friday evening’s “The PLANET-arium Show.”

Second Saturdays at Harmony Park

1 p.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, July 9. Free admission. Harmony Park, Oakview Road at East Lake Drive, Decatur.

Browse through wares from local vendors and handmade goods as you enjoy music from Music and Friends at this regular pop-up music event.

North Fulton

Breakfast with Butterflies

Combined Shape Caption Have breakfast before getting early access to Chattahoochee Nature Center’s Butterfly Encounter this Sunday. Credit: Chattahoochee Nature Center Credit: Chattahoochee Nature Center Combined Shape Caption Have breakfast before getting early access to Chattahoochee Nature Center’s Butterfly Encounter this Sunday. Credit: Chattahoochee Nature Center Credit: Chattahoochee Nature Center

10 a.m.-noon. Sunday, July 10. $15 for members, $25 general public, free for kids under 4. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055, ext. 237.

Enjoy a light breakfast followed by exclusive access to the Chattahoochee Nature Center’s Butterfly Encounter. You can also explore the grounds prior to opening.

Dog Days 5K

8 a.m. Saturday, July 9. $40. Newtown Park, 3150 Old Alabama Road, Johns Creek.

Bring your pooch and run a dog-friendly 5K in Newtown Park. The course is a Peachtree qualifier and participants will get a commemorative T-shirt.

Home by Dark at Brooke Street Park

7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 9. Free admission. Brooke Street Park, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta. 678-297-6000.

Bring a blanket or lawn chairs and a picnic and listen to music from Sarah Darling and Emily Shackleton.

Gwinnett

Dog Days of Summer Pet Party

Combined Shape Caption Bring your dog for a day of pet-friendly fun at StillFire Brewing’s Dog Days of Summer Pet Party. Credit: From stillfirebrewing.com Credit: From stillfirebrewing.com Combined Shape Caption Bring your dog for a day of pet-friendly fun at StillFire Brewing’s Dog Days of Summer Pet Party. Credit: From stillfirebrewing.com Credit: From stillfirebrewing.com

Noon-11:45 p.m. Saturday, July 9. StillFire Brewing, 343 U.S.-23, Suwanee. 770-927-8989.

Bring your dog for a day of live music, dog-friendly food trucks, activities and pet vendors. Pet adoptions from Gwinnett County Animal Hospital will be held from 3 p.m.-6 p.m., and the first 150 guests and their dogs will receive a StillFire-branded collapsible dog bowl.

Movie Under the Stars: “School of Rock”

7 p.m. Friday, July 8. Free. Sugar Hill City Hall, The Bowl at Sugar Hill, 5039 W. Broad St., Sugar Hill.

Bring the whole family to watch Jack Black in “School of Rock” at Sugar Hill’s award-winning amphitheater.

Feed Your Soul Music Festival

Noon-6 p.m. Saturday, July 9. $8-$24.99. Gwinnett County Fairgrounds & Expo Center, 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville.

Move and groove with Blues Man Stewart, Shy Lucid and Mark Prophet. Kids can play in a bouncy house, game cave or on a water slide.