City Springs Theatre ventures ‘Into the Woods’

Caption In City Springs Theatre's fairy-tale musical "Into the Woods," Colt Prattes (left) and Benjamin H. Moore play rival princes. Credit: Ben Rose/BenRosePhotography.com Credit: Ben Rose/BenRosePhotography.com

Leigh Ellen Jones and Rayven Bailey portray the distressed damsels Cinderella and Rapunzel, with Colt Prattes and Benjamin H. Moore as their respective princes. Prattes is a particular delight, as are standouts Jalise Wilson as the grandmother-visiting Little Red Riding Hood, and Haden Rider as Jack, the kid with the magic beans who runs afoul of a giant (and his wife). Special kudos also go to Davon Farmer, who steals scenes as Milky White, Jack’s cow.

At the helm of the production is Kayce Grogan-Wallace, a novice director who’s better known as a local actress (“The Color Purple” at Actor’s Express, “Dreamgirls” with Atlanta Lyric). There’s a rushed, haphazard quality to many of the bigger musical numbers that contradicts the show’s prolonged three-hour run time. Part of the issue is the intricate structure of Sondheim’s score itself; often overlapping at a rapid pace, some of the lyrics are frequently undecipherable.

City Springs’ show works best in its less chaotic and more intimate moments: the solos “Stay with Me” (Burrell), “Giants in the Sky” (Rider), “I Know Things Now” (Wilson) and “Moments in the Woods” (Boswell); the duet “Agony” (Prattes, Moore); and the group numbers “No One is Alone” and “Children Will Listen,” which bring everything to an undeniably emotional close.

The first act of “Into the Woods” is all about happy endings, while the second act explores the darker “moral” consequences for characters who get exactly what they wished for. Here’s hoping that, as the company proceeds without Blocker, audiences will continue to flourish happily ever after, rather than having to face the music, as it were.

THEATER REVIEW

“Into the Woods”

Through July 18. 8 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. $40-$100. Byers Theatre at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs. 404-477-4365, www.cityspringstheatre.com.

Bottom line: Slickly designed and solidly played, if seldom magical.