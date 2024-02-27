Cinqué Hicks named editor-in-chief of ArtsATL, AJC’s partner publication

This story was originally published by ArtsATL.
Cinqué Hicks has been named editor-in-chief of ArtsATL.org. Starting March 1, he will be responsible for the nonprofit website’s editorial vision and will work with the executive director and the board on strategic planning. He will also coordinate ArtsATL’s partnership with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution as well as with other media.
“I’m delighted that Cinqué will be joining us as editor-in-chief,” says ArtsATL Executive Director Patti Siegel. “His 25 years of experience as an editor and arts journalist, both locally and nationally, will be a real asset to ArtsATL. I’m excited about this next chapter.”
A Harvard graduate with a masters in digital media from Georgia Tech, Hicks is a recipient of the Andy Warhol Foundation Arts Writers Grant for his long- and short-form reviews, analyses and essays for local and international arts publications including Artforum, Sculpture and Art in America. He served briefly as interim editor-in-chief at Art Papers.
Hicks was the founding creative director of the organization Atlanta Art Now from 2010 to 2011, where he managed and produced a visual art program exploring risky contemporary visual art created by Atlanta artists.
In that role, he oversaw and co-authored the book “Noplaceness: Art in a Post-Urban Landscape” with Catherine Fox, award-winning art critic and co-founder of ArtsATL, and Jerry Cullum, whose reviews appear regularly in ArtsATL. The book explored Atlanta’s contemporary art scene in historical and critical contexts through the work of more than 30 artists.
“One thing I’m most eager to do is to create an ongoing document of what makes Atlanta unique in the arts,” Hicks says. “I want to help readers understand Atlanta in a regional and national context and give a clear sense of the city’s specific contributions to culture.”
From 2008 to 2011, Hicks wrote the “Frame of Mind” column for Creative Loafing, exploring important issues in Atlanta’s arts ecology. In 2005, he founded and directed Code Z, a web-based news daily about global Black visual culture, and, in 2008, he was a co-founder of Idea Capital, an innovative funding mechanism that directly supports artists outside of typical institutional models.
Hicks also has a 30-year background in the publishing industry, working in the design, development and production of books for organizations such as the New Press, Routledge, the Carter Center and Macmillan Publishers.
