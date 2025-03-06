The 7,000-capacity outdoor Buckhead-area music hub has hosted a range of performers including Alicia Keys, Noah Kahan and Billie Eilish. It was established in 1944 as North Fulton Park Amphitheater. The venue changed its name twice before rebranding as Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park in 2019.

Live Nation declined to discuss exact term deals, including when Cadence Bank’s deal expired and how long Synovus Bank’s agreement is. However, the entertainment company shared that it’s a multi-year partnership.

This marks Synovus Bank’s first naming rights partnership with a live music venue. The company, headquartered in Columbus, is the largest Georgia-based bank. Synovus has previously partnered with the Atlanta Braves’ minor league affiliate for Synovus Park in Columbus. The $50 million project was unveiled last year.

Kevin Blair, Synovus’ CEO, said the partnership provides an opportunity to strengthen the bank’s brand recognition in Atlanta. Along with the naming rights, the bank will also host client events at the venue.

“Music is emotional, and people get excited about it,” he said in an interview with the AJC. “When you go to these venues, people are looking for experiences, and music is one way to have that experience.... when people leave there after seeing a concert, they’re going to remember not only the concert but how special the venue was. And they’ll remember that Synovus was a part of it.”

He said they’ve discussed the agreement “over the last couple of quarters.”

“We weren’t big branders, as it relates to concert venues or stadiums, and it was something we felt was important,” he said.

The first show under the venue’s new name will be April 25. Bluegrass band Alison Krauss and Union Station are set to headline. Other acts coming to the venue later this year include Georgia natives Teddy Swims (Aug. 12-13) and the Indigo Girls (Sept. 26).