Chastain Park concert venue gets a new name from a Georgia-based bank

Georgia-based Synovous Bank enters a new naming rights partnership with Live Nation
090825 Atlanta - Earth, Wind & Fire and Chicago concert at Chastain Park Amphitheater is part of The 2009 Live Nation Summer Concert Series. In conjunction with their 2009 summer tour, the two groups put together a special set of songs for download, with proceeds going to World Hunger Year. The two long-lasting bands also set out on a joint tour in 2004-2005. Tuesday, August 20, 2009. Hyosub Shin, hshin@ajc.com

By
1 hour ago

A popular Atlanta venue will have a new name.

Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park has been renamed Synovus Bank Amphitheater. The news was officially announced Thursday morning.

“We’re grateful for our partnership with Cadence Bank and the role they played in supporting live music at Chastain Park Amphitheatre,” Rob Scolaro, Live Nation’s senior vice president and head of venue sales, said in a statement sent to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “As we look ahead, we’re excited to welcome Synovus Bank as our new naming rights partner, continuing our commitment to delivering unforgettable live music experiences in Atlanta. This partnership builds on the venue’s rich legacy, ensuring even more memorable moments for fans and the community.”

The 7,000-capacity outdoor Buckhead-area music hub has hosted a range of performers including Alicia Keys, Noah Kahan and Billie Eilish. It was established in 1944 as North Fulton Park Amphitheater. The venue changed its name twice before rebranding as Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park in 2019.

Live Nation declined to discuss exact term deals, including when Cadence Bank’s deal expired and how long Synovus Bank’s agreement is. However, the entertainment company shared that it’s a multi-year partnership.

This marks Synovus Bank’s first naming rights partnership with a live music venue. The company, headquartered in Columbus, is the largest Georgia-based bank. Synovus has previously partnered with the Atlanta Braves’ minor league affiliate for Synovus Park in Columbus. The $50 million project was unveiled last year.

Kevin Blair, Synovus’ CEO, said the partnership provides an opportunity to strengthen the bank’s brand recognition in Atlanta. Along with the naming rights, the bank will also host client events at the venue.

“Music is emotional, and people get excited about it,” he said in an interview with the AJC. “When you go to these venues, people are looking for experiences, and music is one way to have that experience.... when people leave there after seeing a concert, they’re going to remember not only the concert but how special the venue was. And they’ll remember that Synovus was a part of it.”

He said they’ve discussed the agreement “over the last couple of quarters.”

“We weren’t big branders, as it relates to concert venues or stadiums, and it was something we felt was important,” he said.

The first show under the venue’s new name will be April 25. Bluegrass band Alison Krauss and Union Station are set to headline. Other acts coming to the venue later this year include Georgia natives Teddy Swims (Aug. 12-13) and the Indigo Girls (Sept. 26).

