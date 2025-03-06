A popular Atlanta venue will have a new name.
Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park has been renamed Synovus Bank Amphitheater. The news was officially announced Thursday morning.
“We’re grateful for our partnership with Cadence Bank and the role they played in supporting live music at Chastain Park Amphitheatre,” Rob Scolaro, Live Nation’s senior vice president and head of venue sales, said in a statement sent to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “As we look ahead, we’re excited to welcome Synovus Bank as our new naming rights partner, continuing our commitment to delivering unforgettable live music experiences in Atlanta. This partnership builds on the venue’s rich legacy, ensuring even more memorable moments for fans and the community.”
The 7,000-capacity outdoor Buckhead-area music hub has hosted a range of performers including Alicia Keys, Noah Kahan and Billie Eilish. It was established in 1944 as North Fulton Park Amphitheater. The venue changed its name twice before rebranding as Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park in 2019.
Live Nation declined to discuss exact term deals, including when Cadence Bank’s deal expired and how long Synovus Bank’s agreement is. However, the entertainment company shared that it’s a multi-year partnership.
This marks Synovus Bank’s first naming rights partnership with a live music venue. The company, headquartered in Columbus, is the largest Georgia-based bank. Synovus has previously partnered with the Atlanta Braves’ minor league affiliate for Synovus Park in Columbus. The $50 million project was unveiled last year.
Kevin Blair, Synovus’ CEO, said the partnership provides an opportunity to strengthen the bank’s brand recognition in Atlanta. Along with the naming rights, the bank will also host client events at the venue.
“Music is emotional, and people get excited about it,” he said in an interview with the AJC. “When you go to these venues, people are looking for experiences, and music is one way to have that experience.... when people leave there after seeing a concert, they’re going to remember not only the concert but how special the venue was. And they’ll remember that Synovus was a part of it.”
He said they’ve discussed the agreement “over the last couple of quarters.”
“We weren’t big branders, as it relates to concert venues or stadiums, and it was something we felt was important,” he said.
The first show under the venue’s new name will be April 25. Bluegrass band Alison Krauss and Union Station are set to headline. Other acts coming to the venue later this year include Georgia natives Teddy Swims (Aug. 12-13) and the Indigo Girls (Sept. 26).
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: TNS
R.E.M. performs in Athens for first time in two decades
All four members of the legendary band R.E.M. briefly reunited on stage in their hometown Athens, Georgia.
Usher will deliver spring commencement address at Emory University
Atlanta music icon Usher will be the keynote speaker for Emory University’s spring 2025 commencement.
Assembly Studios boosts Gray Media as turbulence hits entertainment
Amid a slower period for film and television production in Georgia and general macroeconomic uncertainty, Assembly Studios owner Gray Media is optimistic.
Featured
Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC
Lucy McBath makes opening move in 2026 race for Georgia governor
The Democratic congresswoman launched a committee that allows her to start raising campaign cash. Allies say a full-scale campaign could begin in weeks.
Georgia inches closer to statewide school cellphone ban
The statewide ban would affect more than 1 million kids in grades K-8 who attend public schools.
Federal agency listed 443 properties for ‘disposal.’ It pulled them hours later
The federal agency that oversees the government’s real estate portfolio on Wednesday took down from the web a list of hundreds of office complexes it deemed “non-core assets."