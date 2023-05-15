Chad Radford’s book ‘Atlanta Record Stores’ goes where vinyl is still king

The book delves into the history of Atlanta’s independent record stores, beginning with Northside Records from the mid-60s and focuses on such stalwarts as Wax’n’Facts, Wuxtry Records and Fantasyland.

Radford talked to ArtsATL about his love of record shops, why vinyl still matters and Atlanta’s vibrant scene.

Q: In comparison to other cities, how vibrant is Atlanta’s record shop scene?

A: We’re pretty lucky here. Whenever I travel to another city my first priority is to find the record stores. Chicago has Reckless Records, New York has Academy, Captured Tracks, Record Grouch and so on. Los Angeles has Amoeba, Dr. Strange and Radiation, and too many others to name. Here, between Wax’n’Facts, Disorder, Ella Guru, Wuxtry, Criminal, and all the others, there are plenty of chances to find pretty much anything you’re looking for. And if you aren’t looking for anything in particular, there are plenty of shops where you can just go digging in the crates for hours and find all sorts of gems.

Really, though, people like Danny Beard, Harry DeMille, and Sean Bourne behind the counter at Wax’n’Facts offer a wealth of knowledge and experience when it comes to local history, and how Atlanta has left an impression on pop culture for nearly 50 years. The stories will make your head spin.

I went into Wax’n’Facts on Record Store Day to buy the Agnostic Front “United Blood” reissue LP, and Harry started talking to me about how Agnostic Front played the final show at the Point (now Clothing Warehouse) just a few doors down. It was a big deal, it sounded like a wild show, and it’s a fascinating part of Atlanta history that is not well documented at all. That kind of history and perspective is priceless to me. Once they’re gone, the stories are gone.

Q: What does a record shop scene say about a city’s overall culture?

A: In Atlanta it says that there are still plenty of people out there buying physical media — enough to keep about 20 shops open in the metro area. There is a perception in the media that there are no more record stores left, which is simply not true. Every shop in town — be it Fantasyland in Buckhead, Disorder Vinyl on Edgewood Avenue, or DBS Sounds in Riverdale — has a dedicated set of regulars. They’re all contributing to a vibrant and eclectic scene, whether they know it or not.

Facebook, the algorithm, and mainstream media have created a warped worldview where artists like the Weeknd, Taylor Swift or Ed Sheeran are the end-all. They get mouse clicks, so the press pushes them hard. I get it, different people like different things. Personally speaking, I don’t care about those artists, and I don’t think I know anyone who’s ever bought one of their records.

But I do know people who hit record shops every week, and take home armloads of records by other contemporary artists who are making vital music. They don’t get press, so you have to be dedicated to the craft to seek them out. That’s cool to me — way cooler than being content with whatever the algorithm is cramming down your throat. Record stores inspire curiosity and a desire to discover something new. Again, there are in the neighborhood of 20 record shops in town, so it says to me that the culture of curiosity is alive and well.

Q: This is the age of streaming. An entire record store is at your fingertips and available to listen to at will. Why are vinyl record shops still relevant? What experience can you get that’s not available with a streaming service?

A: Human interaction is a big part of the experience. The guys behind the counter are like bartenders or baristas. They’re skilled in the art of banter. They’ll learn your taste, and they’ll keep an eye out for you. They’ll see a used record come in and think to themselves, “I bet Chad would be into this,” and they’ll set it aside till the next time you come in. They’re usually right, and sometimes it’s a record that’s lost to the sands of time, and never uploaded to the internet. There is a whole universe of compelling music out there that will never be loaded to Spotify.

Q: What surprised you as you researched the book?

A: Generally speaking, my mental map of Atlanta is kind of shaped by its record stores, or at least by music. I often find myself going to neighborhoods that I don’t normally frequent — or that I’ve never been to before — because there is a record store there. Someone says “Roswell” to me, I think Mojo Vinyl. Little 5 Points? Criminal and Wax’n’Facts. When I started talking with folks at record stores I learned that a lot of them don’t interact, or even know each other!

I remember showing the book to one local shop owner when it came out and they asked me, “Who’s the guy on the cover on the right?” It’s Harry from Wax’n’Facts, who, to me, is as iconic as the Olympic Torch or the Big Chicken. But these shops exist in their own universes.

Also, when I was writing the book, many people said something along the lines of, “You’ll sell a book to the 20-year-old guys in town who care!” But the response has been incredible, and I have sold books to teenagers, 20-somethings, and 70-year-olds. From Gen Z to the Iraq War vets. People are interested. That was surprising to me in the most awesome way.

Q: The book focuses a lot on the Big Three record shops in Atlanta — Wax ‘n’ Facts, Wuxtry Records and Fantasyland. They have all been in business for around 50 years. What has given them such staying power?

A: Each one is a little different, but I get the impression that none of them gave themselves an out. In a business sense it’s do or die. The folks running these shops know no other way of living, so they’re all in.

Q: What is the future of record shops? Will people still be going to them 50 years from now?

A: I hope that people will still be going to record stores in 50 years. If climate change, AI or technology in general doesn’t wipe humanity off of the planet, people in 50 years will hopefully still have a sense of curiosity when it comes to learning about music and culture, especially in their own neck of the woods.

