Jamie Foxx makes first awards appearance since serious illness

1 hour ago

Actor Jamie Foxx, who was hospitalized while shooting a movie in Atlanta in April, made a surprise appearance Monday night at an awards show.

He accepted a Vanguard Award at the Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Cinema & Television Honoring Black, Latino & AAPI Achievements to celebrate his performance in Amazon Prime’s “The Burial.”

After walking on stage, Foxx said, “It’s crazy, I couldn’t do that six months ago. I couldn’t actually walk.”

This is the first time Foxx has made an official public appearance since he fell sick. He has not said what caused him to end up in a hospital but he spent time at a physical rehabilitation center in Chicago that specializes in stroke recovery, traumatic brain injury rehab, spinal cord injury rehab and cancer rehabilitation, according to TMZ.

“I want to thank everybody. I’ve been through something,” the actor said, referring to his health scare. “I’ve been through some things.”

“I cherish every single minute now,” he added. “It’s different. I wouldn’t wish what I went through on my worst enemy because it’s tough when it’s almost over. When you see the tunnel, I saw the tunnel. I didn’t see the light.”

Foxx was nearly finished shooting a Netflix action comedy in Atlanta in April called “Back in Action” with Cameron Diaz when he landed in a local hospital. The producers used body doubles to finish the movie, which does not yet have a release date.

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

