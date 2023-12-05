Jamie Foxx makes first awards appearance since serious illness

This is the first time Foxx has made an official public appearance since he fell sick. He has not said what caused him to end up in a hospital but he spent time at a physical rehabilitation center in Chicago that specializes in stroke recovery, traumatic brain injury rehab, spinal cord injury rehab and cancer rehabilitation, according to TMZ.

“I want to thank everybody. I’ve been through something,” the actor said, referring to his health scare. “I’ve been through some things.”

“I cherish every single minute now,” he added. “It’s different. I wouldn’t wish what I went through on my worst enemy because it’s tough when it’s almost over. When you see the tunnel, I saw the tunnel. I didn’t see the light.”

Foxx was nearly finished shooting a Netflix action comedy in Atlanta in April called “Back in Action” with Cameron Diaz when he landed in a local hospital. The producers used body doubles to finish the movie, which does not yet have a release date.