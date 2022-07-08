CDC grant funds Out of Hand’s nuanced COVID-19-centered film

“If you lean too hard into your perspective on being vaccinated or not being vaccinated, we want audiences to know that this will potentially alienate those around you and isolate you from the opportunity to connect and have conversation with others to find common ground and a way forward,” Brazzle says. “We ultimately want audiences to understand that we can’t let this pandemic be the thing that divides us.”

In addition to making the film available online, the Time Has Chosen Us team has taken the drama on the road, including, in June, twice to Macon-Bibb County and once to Tift County. In Tifton, Out of Hand partnered with Dad’s Garage, the other Atlanta performing arts group that received a CDC Foundation grant. Dad’s kicked off the event with a live performance of its improv show “A Dose of Comedy.”

The two theater troupes were among 30 groups nationwide selected for the program, funded at $2.5 million by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to educate local communities about vaccine safety and effectiveness.

With the support of a second grant, from the Georgia Department of Public Health, “Comfort” will be the focal point of at least four events a month throughout Georgia for two years starting in September. Presented at churches, community centers and at public gatherings such as festivals, the Time Has Chosen Us events feature Comfort as well as a four-minute informational film, plus fun family activities and games, with vaccines provided by community partners such as the Georgia Department of Public Health and CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort).

“We can’t guilt someone into wanting to get a vaccine,” Brazzle says, “but we can help them understand the importance for the sake of not only themselves but those around them.”

Meanwhile, Out of Hand, whose strong social justice mission is reflected in all of its programming and community outreach, hopes to develop more films. The goal is to produce work, Brazzle says, “with relevant storylines inspired by conversations from other communities and racial demographics to help bring more people together, to get information and feel more confident in public health in general as well as in the COVID vaccines.”

