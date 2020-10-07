Calling all couples: Reignite the fire at Avalon all month long

With options including Cru Wine Bar, Café Intermezzo, Barleygarden and Antico, there are enough restaurants to satisfy the palate of the choosiest of pairs.

Special menus are available for each of the eateries. Options at Ted’s Montana Grill, for example, include the choice of cedar plank salmon, bison short ribs or a 12-ounce Certified Angus beef New York strip steak for the entrée. Additional food and beverage costs are to be paid for by the couple, however. View a complete list of restaurants and menus on the event website.

As date night attendees enjoy the views of the 86-acre community, masks are encouraged as duos amble along the one-way sidewalks. Avalon’s restaurants and Regal Cinemas are ensuring social distancing by using reservations to schedule movie screenings and dinner dates. There’s no need to worry about the valet, either, as couples who elect to use the service will have their vehicles sanitized. Those curious about other safety measures can see a complete list of precautions here.

Date Night at Avalon

Monday, Oct. 5- Thursday, Oct. 29

Avalon

400 Avalon Boulevard

Alpharetta

$40 per couple

Call Concierge at 770-765-1000 to arrange experience