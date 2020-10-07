Calling all couples: Reignite the fire at Avalon all month long

This story has been updated to reflect the new price and offerings for Date Night at Avalon.
If date nights at home have grown stale, a romantic evening with your better half can be yours this October.
Couples will have four weeks to take advantage of Date Night at Avalon, which is returning with events dedicated to twosomes every Monday through Thursday throughout the month.
Guests can enjoy a three-course dinner at one of Avalon’s participating restaurants, take a stroll along the Boulevard and use complimentary valet.
Additionally, Regal Cinemas began offering reserved seating to twosomes for a movie of their choice, however, since the movie theater chain will temporarily suspend U.S. operations Thursday, Oct. 5, Avalon has reduced the price of Date Night from $60 to $40. The new price will include complimentary valet, a complimentary glass of wine or beer from Concierge upon approval and a couple’s dinner at participating restaurants.
With options including Cru Wine Bar, Café Intermezzo, Barleygarden and Antico, there are enough restaurants to satisfy the palate of the choosiest of pairs.
Special menus are available for each of the eateries. Options at Ted’s Montana Grill, for example, include the choice of cedar plank salmon, bison short ribs or a 12-ounce Certified Angus beef New York strip steak for the entrée. Additional food and beverage costs are to be paid for by the couple, however. View a complete list of restaurants and menus on the event website.
As date night attendees enjoy the views of the 86-acre community, masks are encouraged as duos amble along the one-way sidewalks. Avalon’s restaurants and Regal Cinemas are ensuring social distancing by using reservations to schedule movie screenings and dinner dates. There’s no need to worry about the valet, either, as couples who elect to use the service will have their vehicles sanitized. Those curious about other safety measures can see a complete list of precautions here.
Monday, Oct. 5- Thursday, Oct. 29
Avalon
400 Avalon Boulevard
Alpharetta
$40 per couple
Call Concierge at 770-765-1000 to arrange experience