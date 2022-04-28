Bungalow on grounds of Georgia’s first mental asylum welcomes Airbnb guests

The hospital’s buildings are closed to the public, however, barring guests from roaming the halls that once housed more than 12,000 patients and 6,000 employees, according to VisitMilledgeville.org. The institution opened in 1842 and was originally dubbed the “Georgia State Lunatic, Idiot and Epileptic Asylum.”

It served as the first public mental health asylum in the Peach State, the website says, and gained recognition as the “world’s largest mental institution” during the 1960′s. Today, Central State Hospital has just over 200 patients, and many of its buildings remain empty and abandoned.

The bungalow is the sole rental property on campus and was once used to house doctors who worked at the hospital, Glover told WMAZ. A stay in the historic home is available for guests to book — if they dare.

“What a unique home!” one guest wrote in review. “My family so enjoyed our stay. If you’re into history with a touch of creepy this is the place for you! We’ll definitely be back next year!”

Milledgeville is about 30 miles northeast of Macon.

