BreakingNews
Supreme Court expands gun rights, striking New York limits
ajc logo
X

Briefs: SCAD donates art to Meals on Wheels Atlanta; Jazz on the Lawn returns

Hasani Sahlehe's "Pharoah" (left) and Marcus Kenney's "Act of Reason" at Meals on Wheels Headquarters in Atlanta. Courtesy of SCAD

Combined ShapeCaption
Hasani Sahlehe's "Pharoah" (left) and Marcus Kenney's "Act of Reason" at Meals on Wheels Headquarters in Atlanta. Courtesy of SCAD

Things to Do
By ArtsATL Staff, ArtsATL
35 minutes ago

Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) reached out recently to Meals on Wheels Atlanta (MOWA) but they weren’t looking for lunch. The university has donated 50 artworks by 14 SCAD alumni to be permanently exhibited in the new Meals on Wheels Atlanta headquarters in West Midtown and the adjacent 1705 West venue space.

“This SCAD collection complements the positive energy and meaningful work of MOWA . . . with the joy of fine art,” said SCAD President and Founder Paula Wallace in a press release. “SCAD and Meals on Wheels share a heart for the underserved in this wondrous city. Glenn [Wallace] and I wanted to do something special for our friends at MOWA to thank them for their important work.” Glenn Wallace is SCAD’s chief operating officer.

SCAD has a long-standing relationship with Meals on Wheels Atlanta, supporting the organization’s commitment to alleviate food insecurity among Atlanta’s seniors.

The artists represented are alumni from many of the university’s degree programs: fiber artist Trish Anderson, photographers Marcus Kenney and Chris Skeene aka Blockhead, sculptor Abigail Chase Miller, illustrator and muralist Brandon Sadler, textile designer Aliyah Salmon and painters Lauren Coggins-Tuttle, Adrienne Dixon, Tim Kent, Kent Knowles, Michael Porten, Ayana Ross, Hasani Sahlehe and Dan VanLandingham.

Callanwolde’s jazz series returns

Callanwolde Fine Arts Center has announced the artists who will perform in the 2022 Jazz on the Lawn Concert Series. The concerts will kick off Aug. 26 with Samara Joy and tickets will go on sale June 24.

Joy is a New York City-based jazz singer who won the 2019 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition and is currently at work on her first album.

Smooth jazz icon Bob Baldwin, an Atlanta hometown favorite, returns to Callanwolde for a Sept. 9 concert.

On Sept. 23, the featured band will be Eddie Lopez Orquesta Macuba.

Atlanta pianist Joe Alterman will perform Octo. 7 with vocalist Karla Harris.

The series closes Oct. 21 with another local favorite, Joe Gransden’s Big Band.

Combined ShapeCaption
ArtsATL logo

Credit: ArtsATL

ArtsATL logo

Credit: ArtsATL

Combined ShapeCaption
ArtsATL logo

Credit: ArtsATL

Credit: ArtsATL

MEET OUR PARTNER

ArtsATL (www.artsatl.org), is a nonprofit organization that plays a critical role in educating and informing audiences about metro Atlanta’s arts and culture. Founded in 2009, ArtsATL’s goal is to help build a sustainable arts community contributing to the economic and cultural health of the city.

If you have any questions about this partnership or others, please contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams at nicole.williams@ajc.com.

About the Author

ArtsATL Staff
Editors' Picks
What did Jeff Dauler say about Davi Crimmins getting fired from the Bert Show?18h ago
Opinion: Republicans did the nation a favor with Jan. 6 panel boycott
4h ago
Atlanta City Council revisits controversial plan for closure of detention center
2h ago
Updates on Braves prospects in Gwinnett
11h ago
Updates on Braves prospects in Gwinnett
11h ago
Former Georgia Gwinnett students agree to $800,000 lawsuit settlement
5h ago
The Latest
Solo True Colors show spotlights activist Hamer
26m ago
Podcast: From 2019, a look at Atlanta’s barbecue scene
4h ago
Viva Las Duluth, a family campout and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
19h ago
Featured
Police said a Buford charitable organization was really an undercover illegal gambling operation.

Credit: Chris Joyner

Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top