Briefs: SCAD donates art to Meals on Wheels Atlanta; Jazz on the Lawn returns

Joy is a New York City-based jazz singer who won the 2019 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition and is currently at work on her first album.

Smooth jazz icon Bob Baldwin, an Atlanta hometown favorite, returns to Callanwolde for a Sept. 9 concert.

On Sept. 23, the featured band will be Eddie Lopez Orquesta Macuba.

Atlanta pianist Joe Alterman will perform Octo. 7 with vocalist Karla Harris.

The series closes Oct. 21 with another local favorite, Joe Gransden’s Big Band.

