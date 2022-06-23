Briefs: SCAD donates art to Meals on Wheels Atlanta; Jazz on the Lawn returns

Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) reached out recently to Meals on Wheels Atlanta (MOWA) but they weren’t looking for lunch. The university has donated 50 artworks by 14 SCAD alumni to be permanently exhibited in the new Meals on Wheels Atlanta headquarters in West Midtown and the adjacent 1705 West venue space.
“This SCAD collection complements the positive energy and meaningful work of MOWA . . . with the joy of fine art,” said SCAD President and Founder Paula Wallace in a press release. “SCAD and Meals on Wheels share a heart for the underserved in this wondrous city. Glenn [Wallace] and I wanted to do something special for our friends at MOWA to thank them for their important work.” Glenn Wallace is SCAD’s chief operating officer.
SCAD has a long-standing relationship with Meals on Wheels Atlanta, supporting the organization’s commitment to alleviate food insecurity among Atlanta’s seniors.
The artists represented are alumni from many of the university’s degree programs: fiber artist Trish Anderson, photographers Marcus Kenney and Chris Skeene aka Blockhead, sculptor Abigail Chase Miller, illustrator and muralist Brandon Sadler, textile designer Aliyah Salmon and painters Lauren Coggins-Tuttle, Adrienne Dixon, Tim Kent, Kent Knowles, Michael Porten, Ayana Ross, Hasani Sahlehe and Dan VanLandingham.
Callanwolde’s jazz series returns
Callanwolde Fine Arts Center has announced the artists who will perform in the 2022 Jazz on the Lawn Concert Series. The concerts will kick off Aug. 26 with Samara Joy and tickets will go on sale June 24.
Joy is a New York City-based jazz singer who won the 2019 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition and is currently at work on her first album.
Smooth jazz icon Bob Baldwin, an Atlanta hometown favorite, returns to Callanwolde for a Sept. 9 concert.
On Sept. 23, the featured band will be Eddie Lopez Orquesta Macuba.
Atlanta pianist Joe Alterman will perform Octo. 7 with vocalist Karla Harris.
The series closes Oct. 21 with another local favorite, Joe Gransden’s Big Band.
Credit: ArtsATL
Credit: ArtsATL
MEET OUR PARTNER
ArtsATL (www.artsatl.org), is a nonprofit organization that plays a critical role in educating and informing audiences about metro Atlanta’s arts and culture. Founded in 2009, ArtsATL’s goal is to help build a sustainable arts community contributing to the economic and cultural health of the city.
If you have any questions about this partnership or others, please contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams at nicole.williams@ajc.com.
About the Author