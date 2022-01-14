Break out of your routine with escape rooms

$30 per person; $35 per person to guarantee a private room. PanIQ Room Atlanta, 670 10th St. NW, Atlanta. 404-698-3648, paniqescaperoom.com/atlanta.

The Escape Game Atlanta

With plenty of surrounding dining, bar and entertainment options, The Battery Atlanta should already be in the running for your next “great escape” from the humdrum. The Escape Game Atlanta at The Battery is also worth a spin. Offering six themes, guests can take their pick from rooms like their Playground challenge, in which even the youngest players are able to help solve puzzles and contribute to tasks. Plus, with the temptation of an actual in-room playground and a few other surprises in this room, the little ones might gravitate to the “play” part of the space while the adults work out all the remaining clues before 60 minutes runs out. Hints are also provided via an in-room screen by a surveilling attendant.

And for those cold winter days when you don’t want to leave the comforts of home, the company also offers virtual escape games.

$36.99 per person with private room upgrades available at an additional price. The Escape Game Atlanta, 900 Battery Ave. SE, Suite 1020, Atlanta,=. 678-831-6347, theescapegame.com/atlanta.

Escape Woods

Offering both scary and non-scary games, Escape Woods gives players a little extra thrill. Located on the Sleepy Hollow farm in Powder Springs, Escape Woods offers five themed indoor and outdoor games, in which guests uncover clues and decipher puzzles to make it out of the space or maze in under an hour.

Fans of the popular Netflix sci-fi series Stranger Things may enjoy the Hopper’s Cabin game, in which your team is tasked with solving the mysteries of the cabin. Each game requires a minimum of four guests. Parties with at least four members will be guaranteed a private experience.

Starting at $28 per person. Escape Woods at The Sleepy Hollow Farm, 628 Sleepy Hollow Road, Powder Springs. 770-880-8846, escapewoods.com.

Escape the Trap

If you’re a fan of the Atlanta-based “Snow on tha Bluff” cult classic film, then this might be your jam. Combining a bit of parody on street life and role play, audiences 18 and up may find this as a fun and fascinating peek inside the trap house. With an actor on-hand to help guide you through some of the clues, participants must find hidden “keys” and solve puzzles to escape in under 30 to 45 minutes. Reservations require at least two participants but no more than 10; private bookings are also available. Located inside the Trap Music Museum, Escape the Trap also extends free entry to the museum to game participants.

$30 per person. Escape the Trap, 630 Travis St. NW, Atlanta. 404-367-0860, escapethetrap.com.

Breakout Games

With more than 10 theme options, guests can opt to take on the secrets of Breakout’s mystery mansion or sleuth for hidden codes as a secret agent in their casino room. In the Island Escape, guests must work together to solve riddles, crack clues and decipher codes in order to escape the island room before the volcano erupts. Whether you’re into brain games or have always relied on good old-fashioned trial and error, the Buckhead-based Breakout Games is a fun pursuit for all ages. Those who are able to escape their room in record time with minimal clues from their surveilling attendant will get their group’s picture placed on the leaderboard. All games are offered as a private experience with a two person minimum.

Starting at $22.99 per person. Breakout Games Atlanta, 3867 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta. 404-800-9207, breakoutgames.com.