Bookshelf: Daniel Wallace reconsiders a family tragedy in new memoir

Wallace portrays himself as an aimless, languid teen who spends his time getting high, hooking up with girlfriends and dreaming about being a writer, although he lacks the ambition to do anything about it. When Nealy, who develops an international following as an underground comic artist, turns his unparalleled knowledge about paddling the Southeast’s rivers into a successful publishing venture, Wallace is inspired to do something about his own aspirations.

“I thought of him as the child of James Dean, Albert Camus, Ernest Hemingway, Keith Richards, Satan, G.I. Joe and, of course, Clint Eastwood,” Wallace writes. “That was the part he played, anyway, that was the disguise he wore — courageous, sure, but not competitive, not aggressive.”

When Nealy kills himself in 2001 at age 48, Wallace’s admiration for the person who basically shaped him into the man he became turns to anger. In large part that anger is because Nealy left behind Holly, who was suffering with rheumatoid arthritis that attacked every part of her body from her hands and her feet to her heart and her lungs. She was helpless without her primary caregiver. Although it goes unsaid, it’s easy to imagine that Wallace was also angry because Nealy left him, too.

Wallace holds onto that anger until Holly’s death in 2011. That’s when he inherits Nealy’s meticulously maintained journals and discovers the secret of his brother-in-law’s tortured inner life. This isn’t the story of some big, dramatic reveal, but the slow, unfurling of a deeply troubled mind drowning in despair.

We’ll never know how much Holly knew of her husband’s mental state, but we’re not surprised Wallace was in the dark. The lack of depth in male friendships has been a recurring topic among pop psychologists in recent years, and Wallace’s friendship with Nealy could be a prime example.

“William didn’t share very much information about his life either and I didn’t ask for any, and maybe this is where the ground rules for the rest of our lives were set: Don’t ask questions. Talk as sparingly as possible. Do something, do anything, instead. So we would play pool, ride bikes, drink, smoke, do drugs, play music occasionally, go to bars, fish. But not much in the way of talking.”

Nealy is such a complex and fascinating person, his story securely anchors the narrative here. But the emotional weight Wallace conveys in his boyish love for Nealy, his bitterness over Nealy’s death and his eventual arrival at a place of empathy is what makes this memoir resonate.

Ultimately, “This Isn’t Going to End Well” is a story about the difference between the person we present to the world and the person we really are. It’s the gap between those two versions of ourselves that Wallace mines in this warts-and-all love letter to male friendship.

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Townsend Prize winner announced

The winner of the 2023 AWC Townsend Prize for Fiction is Sanjena Sathian for her novel, “Gold Diggers.” The prize was awarded to her at a ceremony at the Atlanta Woman’s Club’s Wimbish House on April 13. The Atlanta author’s acclaimed debut novel focuses on suburban Atlanta teens Anita Dayal and Neil Narayan, who, in the words of our reviewer Anjali Enjeti, ”feel crushed by the weight of their Indian parents’ Ivy League-sized expectations and cope in troubling and dangerous ways.” Enjeti calls the book a “dazzling tale” that “crackles with sarcasm and wit.”

Suzanne Van Atten is a book critic and contributing editor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Contact her at svanatten@ajc.com.