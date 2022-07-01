Bob Thompson exhibit at High Museum dazzles with color and déjà vu

But an academic background is hardly necessary to enter this world. As Thompson understood, the Bible and the Greek myths contained the sum of human experience. Anyone can relate to love, sex, brutality, fear, suffering, transcendence.

“The Execution” (1961), for example, is based on 15th century artist Fra Angelico’s “Beheading of Saint Cosmas and Saint Damian.” As he often did, Thompson borrowed the general composition, such as groupings of figures and individual postures, but he flattened the airy scene and condensed it into a mosaic of interlocking shapes. The figures are, as was typical, unclothed, with no facial features. They are silhouettes filled in with reds, blue, yellow, ocher. The one exception and the sucker punch: a black silhouette just off-center, hanging from a tree.

Combined Shape Caption "Blue Madonna" (1961) by Bob Thompson. Courtesy of High Museum of Art / The Detroit Institute of Arts, USA / Bridgeman Images Credit: Handout Credit: Handout Combined Shape Caption "Blue Madonna" (1961) by Bob Thompson. Courtesy of High Museum of Art / The Detroit Institute of Arts, USA / Bridgeman Images Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

It is not surprising that a Black man would see in Renaissance crucifixions and martyrdoms parallels to lynching and other forms of American racial violence. Often, the references are less specific. In his hands, a peaceful harvest scene by 17th century artist Nicolas Poussin becomes the template for the shocking “Untitled (After Poussin)” (1964). In Thompson’s rendition, the bounty of grapes men carry on a horizontal pole becomes the dangling legs of a lavender human body.

Thompson was also attracted to themes of romance and revelry. He revisited Poussin’s “Triumph of Bacchus” twice, replacing the Baroque artist’s classical calm with a raucous spirit. Another Poussin painting provides the substrate for his “Homage to Nina Simone” (1965), one of a number of works referencing music.

Thompson was active in New York’s downtown scene, a friend of artists like Red Grooms and the jazz greats who played in the clubs he frequented. More than one musician compared his riffing on visual texts to their creative practice.

Combined Shape Caption "Garden of Music" (1960) by Bob Thompson. Courtesy of High Museum of Art / Allen Phillips /Wadsworth Atheneum Credit: Handout Credit: Handout Combined Shape Caption "Garden of Music" (1960) by Bob Thompson. Courtesy of High Museum of Art / Allen Phillips /Wadsworth Atheneum Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Thompson immortalized his admiration for jazz in “Garden of Music” (1960). He depicts Ornette Coleman, John Coltrane, Sonny Rollins and others nonchalantly playing their instruments nude in an Edenic landscape. The painting demonstrates his abilities as a portraitist, also evident in a couple of other pieces in the show. The grand scale is also notable. Thompson, it seems, chose the grand scale of European history paintings to elevate his subjects and make a history painting of his own.

For all the quotations, many paintings are mysterious, thrumming with private, sometimes sexual, ruminations. Why does his version of Manet’s “Olympia,” itself an update of the historic genre of the reclining nude, feature a bloody knife near a wide gash in her abdomen? What is the significance of recurring images of birds? Who is the man with the porkpie hat? Sometimes he is engaged in the actions, sometimes a witness. Could he be the artist himself? The work includes a full complement of monsters. Sometimes they lurk. Sometimes they attack. Are they societal or his own demons?

Thompson enjoyed early success. At 24, he joined the prestigious Martha Jackson Gallery, and supporters funded sojourns in Europe, which cemented his confidence in the direction he had chosen. Painting like a man on fire, he created more than 1000 works before his death from a heroin overdose.

Although major museums own his work and artists through the years knew and admired it, Thompson slipped from general consciousness. This is his first major museum show since a retrospective at The Whitney Museum of American Art in 1998.

It is an interesting time to resurrect him. The canon of European art history is in disrepute, especially among artists of color. If contemporary artists, like, say, Kehinde Wiley, invoke Old Masters art, they use it as an instrument of social commentary. Rupture is the more common battle cry than continuity.

Isn’t it possible to see Thompson as radical in his own way, confidently planting his flag in the currents of art history? The politics of representation notwithstanding, the admiring comments of contemporary artists and curators in the catalog affirm that Thompson still has a lot to say about art and humanity and the artistic chops to bring it home.

Combined Shape Caption ArtsATL logo Credit: ArtsATL Credit: ArtsATL Combined Shape Caption ArtsATL logo Credit: ArtsATL Credit: ArtsATL

MEET OUR PARTNER

ArtsATL (www.artsatl.org), is a nonprofit organization that plays a critical role in educating and informing audiences about metro Atlanta’s arts and culture. Founded in 2009, ArtsATL’s goal is to help build a sustainable arts community contributing to the economic and cultural health of the city.

If you have any questions about this partnership or others, please contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams at nicole.williams@ajc.com.