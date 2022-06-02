Billy Tighe talks about his pivot to home, and doing ‘Cabaret’ opera style

ArtsATL sat down with Tighe to discuss what has been a fascinating rediscovery of his home turf.

Q: You have had a very successful career on both Broadway and in London. What brought you back to Atlanta?

A: Initially it was COVID. My wife and I had a 5-month-old. There was no work for theater actors. We came to visit my family and there was an opportunity to work with City Springs Theatre. I had an awareness that as an artist I had nowhere to be, nothing to do, and no way to express myself. I suddenly realized that all these high school kids were experiencing the same thing. I remembered how crucial that period in my life was. So, we started pitching things to City Springs because they were willing to take on the risk of creating training opportunities for young people. We created a conservatory program that now has four companies.

I built a relationship with Shuler Hensley, who is the artistic director of City Springs as well as a famous Broadway actor. Shuler was one of the first people who said to me, “You don’t have to give up the dream of working on Broadway just because you live in Atlanta.” He has lived here 15 years or so, has a family, and he’s working on Broadway right now. That allowed my wife and I to breathe easier. We still have a home in New Jersey that is being rented out, and we just purchased a home in Woodstock. We can explore what it is like to live in two places at once.

Q: There is a saying that when you are 20 you want to leave home, and when you are 40 you want to go home.

A: I totally agree. I envision that there will be performance opportunities that are exciting enough that we would go where we needed to take them. I’m not by any stretch of the imagination saying that we are quitting professional theater at that level. We are both still with our managements. I think we are just now more selective about opportunities that mean being away from each other and from our son, especially now that we have had two years of work here in Atlanta. We have felt so welcomed back and have been amazed by the opportunities Atlanta has for growth as a theater town.

Q: What have you discovered about the performing arts scene in Atlanta?

A: I have been overwhelmed by the sheer abundance of talent here on both ends of the spectrum, whether it be performers or the creative teams. I really think there is an opportunity for the broader artistic community in Atlanta to grow in a big and impactful way that I hope I can be part of. I am excited to see all these theaters that are starting to communicate with each other, and now we have the emergence of the film industry here. What is so interesting is that when living here previously I wasn’t exposed that much to the greater Atlanta arts community because the schedule at Pebblebrook was about dedication to that experience. Now that we have had the opportunity to work with people, I have been blown away, honestly.

Q: You have found some interesting ways of pivoting during a difficult time.

A: “Pivoting” is a great word. With actors, there’s a slow dawning. You work at achieving your dreams, then suddenly you wake up and think, “How long can I really do this?” In our business you finish a job, then start from scratch every time unless you happen to catch a big wave and become Broadway famous, or TV famous; and then you are in a whole other league of trouble because you have to keep that fame.

Q: What inspires you to do what you do?

A: For me, the arts were initially a place where I found acceptance. I had a tough middle school experience. It was because of Pebblebrook that my life changed. I discovered that I was good at something. I was allowed to be creative, and funny, and weird, and it wasn’t judged or met with ridicule. That was a big difference for me.

I met a young woman when I did “A Chorus Line” at City Springs recently, who told me that the first show she ever saw was “Finding Neverland” at the Fox. She mentioned having met me at the stage door then and thanked me for having a conversation with her about the arts that was transformative for her. That is really what it’s all about. The arts are a great place to learn about yourself. The whole pursuit of an art form is to grow as a person. And you find yourself with a fulfilled life.

Q: So, how is it doing “Cabaret” with The Atlanta Opera?

A: I’m very excited because I have never worked with an opera company before. I am extremely curious as to how the process will go in terms of rehearsal etiquette, the staging and music rehearsals; that is going to be fascinating. And you can keep digging into “Cabaret” endlessly; it never gets old. So, I am very interested in exploring this piece with another set of actors and grateful to get the chance again, because the last time I did it was in 2019. The world has been in a wild and crazy place since then, so it will be very interesting to attack some of those themes again with a very new perspective.

Q: You seem like an insightful, contemplative person who has done a lot of soul searching.

A: I’m glad to hear you say that is what you got out of our conversation, because that is what the arts have provided for me. That is what is best about it all. The arts should make you think that way.

