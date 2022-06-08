Beer Fest, Coldplay and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

Sample your choice of more than 200 beers, wines, seltzers and ciders and listen to live music with Davis and the Love and DJ Qtip.

Coldplay: Music of the Spheres

6:55 p.m. Saturday, June 11. $54.50 and up. Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 1 AMB Drive NW, Atlanta. 470-341-4500.

Listen to Coldplay perform songs from their latest release, “Music of the Spheres”, along with some of their previous hits. They’ll be joined by H.E.R.

Atlanta Black Pride Weekend

6 p.m.-11 p.m. Sunday, June 12. $65. Georgia Aquarium, 225 Baker St. NW, Atlanta. 404-581-4000.

Georgia Aquarium hosts Atlanta Black Pride Weekend, a community event for guests 21+. Dress to impress and start by exploring the aquarium galleries. Then mix and mingle at the after party, which will feature celebrity DJs Jash Jay and Mary Mac as well as Atlanta’s Coco Iman Starr.

Cobb

Law Enforcement Torch Run 5K

6 a.m. packet pickup and late registration (at Big Peach Running Co. in Kennesaw), 7:30 one-mile fun run, 8 a.m. 5K, 8:55 a.m. tot trot, 9:15 a.m. awards ceremony. Saturday, June 11. $30, $35 on race day. Kennesaw First Baptist Church, 2958 North Main St., Kennesaw.

Run a fast, flat, well marked course in the Law Enforcement Torch Run 5K, the second leg of the Kennesaw Grand Prix Race Series. The race is an AJC Peachtree Road Race qualifier and benefits the Kennesaw Police Department and Special Olympics Georgia.

Civil War History Day

See historic musketry firing demonstrations, educators in period costumes and more on Civil War History Day at the Southern Museum on Saturday.

9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, June 11. Adults $10, Seniors 65+ $8. Active duty military/student with ID and children 3-17 $5, children 2 and under free. Southern Museum, 2929 Cherokee St., Kennesaw. 770-427-2117.

Head to the Southern Museum for Civil War History and see educators in period uniforms, learn about the daily life of soldiers, see historic musket firing demonstrations and learn about 19th-century skills including quilting, chair caning and more.

J.R. Crickets-South Cobb Juneteenth Festival

Noon-6 p.m. Sunday, June 12. Free admission. J.R. Crickets, 4479 South Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. 678-305-0225.

Celebrate Juneteenth with a hot wing-eating contest, father/kid look alike contest, a kids’ zone, shopping and dessert and sweet treat vendors.

DeKalb

Summer Herbal Teas Workshop and Tasting

1 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 12. $30. Dunwoody Nature Center sun porch, 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody. 770-394-3322.

Join naturalist and master gardener Katie Hendrickson to learn how to identify common garden plants and discover their healing benefits. Enjoy teas made from wildflowers, herbs, spices and honey (from the DNC’s hives).

Taste of Decatur Dance Party

7 p.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, June 11. Free. West Ponce, Old Depot District, downtown on the Square and Oakhurst Village, Decatur.

Dance your way around Decatur as four DJs — DJ Metta, DJ Fris Beats, Queen Sheeba and DJ Crowns — lead a city-wide dance party in four locations.

Color Vibe 5K

Run or walk in the town of Stone Mountain's Color Vibe 5K and get blasted with color along the way.

9 a.m.-noon, Saturday, June 11. $32.99, $50 race day registration. VFW Field, 888 Gordon St., Stone Mountain.

Get blasted with color as you run or walk in the untimed Color Vibe 5K.

North Fulton

Tears for Fears

Catch Tears for Fears' Tipping Point World Tour in Alpharetta this Sunday.

7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 12. $29.50 and up. Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, 2200 Encore Parkway, Alpharetta. 404-733-5010.

Tears for Fears, who first made it big in the ‘80s with hits like “Everybody Wants to Rule the World,” brings their Tipping Point World Tour to Alpharetta with special guest Garbage.

Movies at the Park — “Space Jam: A New Legacy!”

7 p.m., movie starts at dusk. Friday, June 10. Free. Newtown Park, 3150 Old Alabama Road, Johns Creek.

Watch “Space Jam: A New Legacy!” in the park. Come early for activities including face painting, an inflatable moonwalk and giveaways. Food trucks will also be onsite.

Alpharetta Wine Festival

1 p.m.-5 p.m. VIP, 2 p.m.-5 p.m. general admission. Sunday, June 12. General admission $60 plus fees, VIP $110 plus fees. Town Green by Alpharetta City Hall, 2 Park Place, Alpharetta. 678-297-6000.

Sample wines from your favorite restaurants and businesses. General admission tickets include complimentary wine tastings and a commemorative glass. VIP tickets include early access and use of the VIP tent with around 30 ultra-premium wines. VIP ticket holders also receive a premium crystal glass and tasty bites from local restaurants.

Gwinnett

Shelter Pets Rock

Adopt a pet for free and enjoy activities at Shelter Pets Rock in Lawrenceville on Saturday.

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, June 11. Free. Bill Atkinson Animal Welfare Center, 884 Winder Highway, Lawrenceville.

Take advantage of free pet adoptions, and enjoy family-friendly activities, music and vendors.

Model Railroad Days

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, June 11 and 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, June 12. Adults $18, Seniors 65+ $15, children 2-12 $12. Southeastern Railway Museum, 3595 Buford Highway, Duluth. 770-476-2013.

Visit the Southeastern Railway Museum for a special day of classic model trains on display, model railroad layouts, a model railroad surplus sale, clinics and more.

Summer Concert: Color the Night

7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Friday, June 10. Free. Thrasher Park, 93 Park Drive, Norcross. 770-448-2122.

Grab a chair, pick up a picnic dinner from a nearby restaurant or pack a cooler (with no glass) and listen and dance to music from Color the Night. The band plays modern hits as well as timeless classics.