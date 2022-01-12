Ballethnic Dance Company to make its Kennedy Center debut in June

“It’s a monumental event for us,” says Nena Gilreath, Ballethnic’s co-founder and co-artistic director with Waverly T. Lucas II. Dance Theatre of Harlem (co-founded by Arthur Mitchell), Collage Dance Collective and other Black-identifying ballet dancers from across the United States will also perform. “We all emerged out of Mr. Mitchell’s training and company,” says Gilreath. “After all these years of work, staying true to our mission, it’s a huge opportunity to show our contribution to ballet.”

Ballethnic will perform excerpts from its signature work, “The Leopard Tale,” along with “Sanctity,” a work commissioned by “Baba” Chuck Davis and choreographed by Lucas. Both works use African dance concepts and illustrate the company’s unique spin on ballet.