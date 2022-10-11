The B-52s add a final concert where the band started: Athens

The B-52s just added one more date on the band’s final tour and it’s truly about about returning home: the Classic Center on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
It will be a benefit concert to help Athens charities. Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 14. According to the Classic Center, if you join The Classic Center Cultural Foundation, you could gain access to a presale beginning on Thursday, Oct. 13.
The Classic Center can fit up to 7,500 people, and tickets are expected to go quickly.
The band, which made the announcement Tuesday on Facebook, formed in Athens in 1976 with Fred Schneider, Kate Pierson, Cindy Wilson, Ricky Wilson, and Keith Strickland. Wilson died in 1985 and Strickland retired from touring in 2012. The other three members will be on this tour.
The legendary New Wave group released a series of quirky hits in the late 1970s through the early 1990s from “Rock Lobster” and “Private Idaho” to “Love Shack” and “Good Stuff.”
In the spring, the band announced it was going to do its final tour ever. At the time, the concluding three dates were at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta from Friday, Nov. 11 to Sunday, Nov. 13. Those concerts are now sold out, with resale tickets on Ticketmaster starting at $117 apiece.
The opening band is K.C. and the Sunshine Band in Atlanta though it’s not clear if the legendary disco group will be there for the Athens concert.
About the Author
Credit: Channel 2 Action News