The B-52s add third Fox Theatre date after first two sell out

The B-52s have added a third Fox Theatre date in Atlanta after the first two shows sold out within minutes of the tickets going on sale last month.
The third date pre-sale begins Thursday at 9 a.m. and the general admission tickets will be available at 10 a.m. Friday. Disco legend KC and The Sunshine Band will be part of all three shows.
The quirky new wave act that started in Athens 35 years ago announced a farewell tour last month in 11 cities and it’s not a coincidence the very final shows will be in Atlanta not far from where they started.
THE B-52S 2022 TOUR DATES
August 22nd Seattle, WA McCaw Hall* SOLD OUT
September 29th Mashantucket, CT Foxwoods Casino**
September 30th Boston, MA MGM Music Hall**
October 1st Washington, DC The Anthem** SOLD OUT
October 7th Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre** SOLD OUT
October 8th Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre** ADDED SHOW
October 13th New York, NY Beacon Theatre** SOLD OUT
October 14th New York, NY Beacon Theatre** SOLD OUT
October 15th Atlantic City, NJ Ovation Hall – Ocean Casino**
October 19 th Las Vegas, NV Venetian Theatre
October 21st Las Vegas, NV Venetian Theatre
October 22nd Las Vegas, NV Venetian Theatre SOLD OUT
October 28th San Francisco, CA Masonic Auditorium* SOLD OUT
October 29th San Francisco, CA Masonic Auditorium* SOLD OUT
October 30th San Francisco, CA Masonic Auditorium* ADDED SHOW
November 4 th Los Angeles, CA YouTube Theater**
November 5 th Anaheim, CA Honda Center Theatre** ADDED SHOW
November 11th Atlanta, GA The Fox Theatre** SOLD OUT
November 12th Atlanta, GA The Fox Theatre** SOLD OUT
November 13th Atlanta, GA The Fox Theatre** ADDED SHOW
*with Special Guests The Tubes
**with Special Guests KC & The Sunshine Band
About the Author