Author events June 28-July 4

Von Diaz, “Islas: A Celebration of Tropical Cooking.” From Emmy Award-winning documentarian, food historian and author Diaz comes an intimate reflection on tropical island cooking’s bold flavors and big stories, with tastes representing stories of resistance, persistence, and wisdom passed down from generation to generation. This narrative cookbook travels across oceans and nations to uplift the shared ancestral cooking techniques of islands spanning the Indian, Atlantic and Pacific oceans in more than 125 recipes, including intimate profiles of the historical context of each technique, stories from islanders, and step-by-step guides for recreating them at home. With Judith Winfrey, of Love is Love Cooperative Farm. 3 p.m. June 29. Conversation, signing. Free. A Cappella Books, 208 Haralson Ave. NE, Atlanta, 404-681-5128. acappellabooks.com/events.php

Lo Patrick, “The Night the River Wept.” In a gripping Southern thriller set in the North Georgia mountains, Patrick (“The Floating Girls”) tells the story of a woman who takes a part-time job at a local police department, bagging evidence and reading over cold-case files in her spare time. One in particular fascinates her: the unsolved murders of three young brothers, followed by the suicide of the prime suspect in the murders. 6 p.m. June 30. Pre-launch party. Free. Bookmiser – East Cobb, 3822 Roswell Road (at Robinson Road), Roswell, 770-509-5611. bookmiser.net/. Also appearing: 6:30 p.m. July 3. Signing. Free. The Book Worm Bookstore, 4451 Marietta St., Powder Springs, 770-439-2029. thebookwormonline.com/

David Nicholls, “You Are Here.” The bestselling author of “One Day” (now a Netflix series) returns with a heartwarming and bittersweet love story that begins when unpredictable weather and a mutual friend conspire to toss two lonely people — both recovering from break-ups — together on a 10-day, coast to coast hike across the English countryside. Along the way, they realize that sometimes you need to get lost to find your way home. 3 p.m. July 2. Discussion on Zoom. Free. Barnes & Noble. stores.barnesandnoble.com/event/9780062169944-0