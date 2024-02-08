Things to Do

Author events Friday-Thursday

By Gina Webb – For the AJC
51 minutes ago

Michael Isikoff and Daniel Klaidman, “Find Me the Votes.” Two years of immersive reporting by veteran award-winning investigative journalists Isikoff and Klaidman has produced the most authoritative and dramatic account yet of a defeated president’s conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election and how Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis — a daughter of the Civil Rights Movement — decided to indict him and his allies for his desperate attempt to hold on to power. With Greg Bluestein, state politics reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and author of “Flipped: How Georgia Turned Purple and Broke the Monopoly on Republican Power.” 7 p.m. Monday. First Baptist Church of Decatur, 308 Clairemont Ave., Decatur, 404-373-1653. acappellabooks.com

Susan Mallery, “The Summer Book Club.” The rules of summer book club are simple: no sad books, no pressure, and yes wine. Two best friends welcome a newcomer to their group, and together, the three begin to take chances in life and love, inspired by book heroines who risk everything for fulfillment. 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Talk. $28.99 includes book, complimentary drink. FoxTale Book Shoppe, 105 E Main St. suite 138, Woodstock, 770-516-9989. foxtalebookshoppe.com

David Finkel, “An American Dreamer.” Finkel (“The Good Soldiers”) spent 14 years deep inside the world of an Iraq war veteran to create this portrait of a man’s life, his work, family, community, his thoughts, and his quest for connection, as America becomes ever more divided. With Melissa Fay Greene (“Praying for Sheetrock”). 7 p.m. Thursday. Conversation. Free. Carter Center, 441 John Lewis Freedom Parkway NE, Atlanta, 404-865-7100. jimmycarterlibrary.gov/events/80309

Sadeqa Johnson, “The House of Eve.” Set in 1950s Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., Johnson’s novel explores what it means to be a woman and a mother, and how much one is willing to sacrifice to achieve her greatest goal. In conversation with Nicki Salcedo. 7 p.m. Thursday. Conversation. Free. Decatur Library, 215 Sycamore St., Decatur, 404-370-3070, ext. 2225. georgiacenterforthebook.org/events

Gina Webb
