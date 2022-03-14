Aurora’s revised ‘Cinderella’ adds new messaging

In Beane’s “Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella,” he softens his trademark acerbic wit by imposing a modern political correctness on the period piece that often defies logic or reason, even under the magical and whimsical circumstances of the elemental fairy tale itself.

Among the new characters he introduces to the story is a revolutionary activist (well-played here nevertheless by Marcello Audino) with plans of opening a soup kitchen for the “common ragamuffins” of the village. And his love interest is one of the formerly wicked stepsisters (Candy McLellan), who has been reimagined by Beane as kind and considerate.

The winning India Tyree (Atlanta Lyric’s “Aida,” Georgia Ensemble’s “Once on This Island”) plays the eponymous heroine, now possessing a headstrong social consciousness that allows her to espouse platitudes about voting rights, democratic elections and voices deserving to be heard among the kingdom’s poorer citizens — although she inexplicably continues to submit to cruel mistreatment by her evil stepmother (Marcie Millard).

Atlanta newcomer Jackson Hurt cuts a dashing figure as Prince Topher, when it comes to swashbuckling against puppet giants and dragons; otherwise, this iteration of the character is a bit dim and slow on the draw as it relates to corrupted affairs of state.

Glorious vocalists both, the show’s musical highlights belong to Hurt and Tyree, including their duet standards “Ten Minutes Ago,” “Loneliness of Evening” and “Do I Love You Because You’re Beautiful?” Tyree also scores with her solo “In My Own Little Corner,” and in “Impossible/It’s Possible” (with Rhyn McLemore as the Fairy Godmother). Musical director Ann-Carol Pence (on keyboards) leads Aurora’s polished 11-piece orchestra.

I can’t speak to Beane’s musicalized “Sister Act,” having never seen it, and “Xanadu” was a pretty crummy movie to begin with, one that could only stand to be parodied and improved upon. But his take on “Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella” is a clear case for not trying to fix something that wasn’t broken in the first place, and just leaving well enough alone.

THEATER REVIEW

“Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella”

Through April 3. 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays; 2:30 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays; 10 a.m. Wednesday (March 16 only). $10-$70. Strickland Grand Stage at the Lawrenceville Arts Center, 125 N. Clayton St., Lawrenceville. 678-226-6222, www.auroratheatre.com.

Bottom line: Sacrifices a lot its original fairy-tale charm for a politically corrected modern sensibility.