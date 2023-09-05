Atlanta’s Terminus Modern Ballet to open fall season with world premieres

This story was originally published by ArtsATL.

Two world premieres, the inauguration of White Box Theatre and the debut of three new company members highlight Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre’s recently announced fall season.

The contemporary ensemble will premiere new works by Atlanta Ballet dancer-choreographer Darian Kane and Terminus’ own Rachel Van Buskirk when it kicks off the season over two weekends, Sept. 23-24 and Sept. 30-Oct. 1.

These will be the company’s first performances in the White Box Theatre it has developed at the Tula Art Center in Buckhead. Also on that program will be a new work-in-progress by dancer-choreographer Shane Urton.

Urton graduated in 2009 from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts and began his professional career with the Joffrey Ballet in Chicago. In 2014, he left the United States to dance with the Royal New Zealand Ballet and then the Den Norske Opera & Ballett in Oslo before joining the Royal Ballet of Flanders.

Credit: Courtesy of Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre Credit: Courtesy of Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre

Terminus will perform two works at The Pavilion at Serenbe Inn on Nov. 3-5, Nov. 10-12 and Nov. 18-19. Choreographed by James Kudelka, “The Man in Black” is danced in cowboy boots and brings to life, with humor and pathos, six of Johnny Cash’s covers from the later part of his career. The company performed it mostly recently at Atlanta Botanical Garden in March. “Treaty,” choreographed by Van Buskirk and company dancer Christian Clark, is a duet set to the music of Leonard Cohen and delves into the complexities of a romantic relationship. The company premiered it in August 2019 at the Sweet Pea Festival in Bozeman, Montana, and performed it in Atlanta in November of that year.

After the loss of three of its key dancers over the last year — Jackie Nash, Laura Morton LaRussa and co-founder Heath Gill — Terminus has hired three new dancers.

Georgia Dalton joins after three seasons with Atlanta Ballet. Elizabeth Labovitz has danced with BalletMet in Columbus, Ohio, and Festival Ballet Providence in Rhode Island. Amalie Chase, a 2023-24 Terminus protege, was most recently a trainee with Charlotte Ballet.

The Terminus Student Company will perform “The Nutcracker Suite” on Dec. 8-10 at Kennesaw State University Dance Theater and at The Pavilion at Serenbe Inn on Dec. 16-17.

DANCE PREVIEW

“Out of the Box” repertory performances

Sept. 23-Oct. 1. 8 p.m. Saturdays. 2 p.m. Sundays. $65-$125. Students, $25. Tula Arts Center, 75 Bennett St. NW, Suite A-2, Atlanta. 404-446-0510, terminusmbt.com.

