Atlantans join ‘Wuthering Heights’ dance marking Kate Bush’s birthday

By AJC staff reports
10 minutes ago

Metro Atlantans took part in a public dance of a Kate Bush song on Saturday at Candler Park, but it wasn’t “Running Up That Hill.”

While this season’s “Stranger Things” prompted a new spotlight on the “Hill” song that first charted in 1986 and pushed it into the Top 10 more than 36 years later, it was an even earlier tune that helped celebrate the British singer’s 64th birthday: “Wuthering Heights.”

In Atlanta and other cities around the world Saturday, the seventh annual international Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever was held. At Candler Park, dozens of folks turned out, dressed in red with their black belts or sashes, to replicate Bush’s mesmerizingly theatrical choreography from the 1978 video for the song.

And yes, some participants also paid a nod to the hit used in the popular Netflix series “Stranger Things,” which is filmed in metro Atlanta. While Candler Park includes a hill for them to run down as part of their choreography, dancers this year also made sure they were running up that hill.

Kate Bush fans "running up that hill" after a group dance performance to celebrate the seventh annual international "Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever," on Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Candler Park in Atlanta. The event celebrates Kate Bush's 1978 song "Wuthering Heights" with events in more than 40 cities around the world. CHRISTINA MATACOTTA FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Christina Matacotta

ExploreAtlanta's history with Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever

