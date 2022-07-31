Atlantans join ‘Wuthering Heights’ dance marking Kate Bush’s birthday

While this season’s “Stranger Things” prompted a new spotlight on the “Hill” song that first charted in 1986 and pushed it into the Top 10 more than 36 years later, it was an even earlier tune that helped celebrate the British singer’s 64th birthday: “Wuthering Heights.”

In Atlanta and other cities around the world Saturday, the seventh annual international Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever was held. At Candler Park, dozens of folks turned out, dressed in red with their black belts or sashes, to replicate Bush’s mesmerizingly theatrical choreography from the 1978 video for the song.