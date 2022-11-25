Three Georgia cities among top 15 Christmas markets in the U.S.

Though European in origin, Christmas markets are becoming increasingly popular in the U.S. Better yet, three Georgia cities have been ranked among the country’s best markets for the holiday season.
Trips to Discover recently ranked the top 15 Christmas markets within the U.S. While Chicago took the top spot, Georgia’s Helen, Savannah and Atlanta also made the list.
Christkindlmarkt
Located in Helen, Christkindlmarkt is a traditional German event hosted in a wonderfully German town.
“The Helen Chamber of Commerce is holding the 15th Annual Christkindlmarkt on the Marktplatz on November 26-27 and December 3-4, 2022,” the market event’s website said. “The Christkindlmarkt is a traditional German event that offers everything from unique gifts and decorations to an assortment of savory and sweet foods, drinks and candied treats.”
Atlanta Christkindl Market
Atlanta’s Christkindl Market will take place in The Buckhead Village this year, and the event will feature over 50 vendors across a 32,250 square-foot lot. The event begins Nov. 25 and ends Dec. 24.
“Find yourself taken back to an incredible, traditional German market at this year’s Atlanta Christkindl Market, hosted this year at The Buckhead Village District,” the event’s website said. “Meet and mingle with your family and friends, and enjoy authentic German food and beverages in a festive atmosphere. Also find great holiday gifts for your beloved ones.”
Savannah Christmas Market
The Savannah Christmas Market kicks off Nov. 25 and will continue though Jan. 1. From holiday cookie decorating to breakfast with Santa, the market has a lot in store this year.
“Kick off this joyous event on Friday, November 25, by taking a stroll through the European-style Christmas market and basking in the glow of lights at the Tree Lighting Ceremony,” the event’s website said. “The celebrations continue through Sunday, January 1, with live music and performances, children’s activities, photos with Santa Claus, the Savannah Harbor Boat Parade of Lights and more. Bring the whole family and discover how Plant Riverside District is spreading good tidings and holiday cheer throughout Savannah.”
