ajc logo
X

Three Georgia cities among top 15 Christmas markets in the U.S.

Atlanta Winter Guide
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
58 minutes ago
For the best markets, visit Savannah, Helen or Atlanta

Though European in origin, Christmas markets are becoming increasingly popular in the U.S. Better yet, three Georgia cities have been ranked among the country’s best markets for the holiday season.

Trips to Discover recently ranked the top 15 Christmas markets within the U.S. While Chicago took the top spot, Georgia’s Helen, Savannah and Atlanta also made the list.

Our picks this week

‘Tis the season, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is your No. 1 source for things to do, see and eat through all of the holidays.

DO: More than 10 holiday pop-up bars to check out around metro Atlanta

SEE: 9 of the most dazzling holiday light displays in Georgia

EAT: Americans’ most disliked Thanksgiving foods might surprise you

For our full coverage of holiday events around metro Atlanta, check out the AJC’s Atlanta Winter Guide.

Christkindlmarkt

Located in Helen, Christkindlmarkt is a traditional German event hosted in a wonderfully German town.

“The Helen Chamber of Commerce is holding the 15th Annual Christkindlmarkt on the Marktplatz on November 26-27 and December 3-4, 2022,” the market event’s website said. “The Christkindlmarkt is a traditional German event that offers everything from unique gifts and decorations to an assortment of savory and sweet foods, drinks and candied treats.”

Atlanta Christkindl Market

Atlanta’s Christkindl Market will take place in The Buckhead Village this year, and the event will feature over 50 vendors across a 32,250 square-foot lot. The event begins Nov. 25 and ends Dec. 24.

“Find yourself taken back to an incredible, traditional German market at this year’s Atlanta Christkindl Market, hosted this year at The Buckhead Village District,” the event’s website said. “Meet and mingle with your family and friends, and enjoy authentic German food and beverages in a festive atmosphere. Also find great holiday gifts for your beloved ones.”

ExploreTinsel Tavern holiday pop-up coming to The Battery

Savannah Christmas Market

The Savannah Christmas Market kicks off Nov. 25 and will continue though Jan. 1. From holiday cookie decorating to breakfast with Santa, the market has a lot in store this year.

“Kick off this joyous event on Friday, November 25, by taking a stroll through the European-style Christmas market and basking in the glow of lights at the Tree Lighting Ceremony,” the event’s website said. “The celebrations continue through Sunday, January 1, with live music and performances, children’s activities, photos with Santa Claus, the Savannah Harbor Boat Parade of Lights and more. Bring the whole family and discover how Plant Riverside District is spreading good tidings and holiday cheer throughout Savannah.”

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: U.S. Army

Family honored by renaming of Fort Benning 3h ago

Credit: Patricia Murphy

OPINION: Meet Steve Penley, the da Vinci of the GOP
3h ago

Credit: Randy Sartin

Vols' response to NCAA: Pruitt, staff 'deceived' monitors
20h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

People without homes built a fragile community. Then came the fire
3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

People without homes built a fragile community. Then came the fire
3h ago

Credit: Photo courtesy of Bowman Horn

Loss of Elijah DeWitt leaves more than void for childhood friends in Jefferson
The Latest

Hallmark’s ‘Countdown to Christmas’ comes to Powder Springs
1h ago
‘Love actually’ cast reunites after 20 years for ABC special
23h ago
Americans’ most disliked Thanksgiving foods might surprise you
Featured

Mannheim Steamroller, anime and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
23h ago
Atlanta TV sports listings
9 of the most dazzling holiday light displays in Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top