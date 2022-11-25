Three Georgia cities among top 15 Christmas markets in the U.S.

Atlanta Christkindl Market

Atlanta’s Christkindl Market will take place in The Buckhead Village this year, and the event will feature over 50 vendors across a 32,250 square-foot lot. The event begins Nov. 25 and ends Dec. 24.

“Find yourself taken back to an incredible, traditional German market at this year’s Atlanta Christkindl Market, hosted this year at The Buckhead Village District,” the event’s website said. “Meet and mingle with your family and friends, and enjoy authentic German food and beverages in a festive atmosphere. Also find great holiday gifts for your beloved ones.”

Savannah Christmas Market

The Savannah Christmas Market kicks off Nov. 25 and will continue though Jan. 1. From holiday cookie decorating to breakfast with Santa, the market has a lot in store this year.

“Kick off this joyous event on Friday, November 25, by taking a stroll through the European-style Christmas market and basking in the glow of lights at the Tree Lighting Ceremony,” the event’s website said. “The celebrations continue through Sunday, January 1, with live music and performances, children’s activities, photos with Santa Claus, the Savannah Harbor Boat Parade of Lights and more. Bring the whole family and discover how Plant Riverside District is spreading good tidings and holiday cheer throughout Savannah.”