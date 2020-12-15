These are some of the highest paying jobs you can get this holiday season

Package delivery drivers – UPS

UPS has temporary seasonal openings for full-time package delivery drivers that pay $21 an hour and up, depending on shift and location. Applicants need to be able to lift, lower and carry packages that usually weigh 25 to 35 pounds and may weigh up to 70 pounds. In some cases, you’ll need to be able to drive a delivery vehicle with manual transmission.

To apply for this job or other Atlanta-area openings, check here.

Seasonal associate – Target

Target pays seasonal team members a minimum starting wage of $15, as well as benefits such as free virtual doctor visits through the end of the year. And if you’re concerned about COVID-19, the company offers quarantine pay for 14 days and confirmed illness pay at 100% of your pay for 14 days.

Click here to search for and apply for metro Atlanta jobs at Target.