These are some of the highest paying jobs you can get this holiday season

Seasonal jobs are a great way to boost your budget and can help you accomplish goals like paying for holiday presents, building a nest egg or paying off debt. In some cases, they can also lead to a permanent gig if you’re interested in starting a new career.
Check out these jobs if you’re interested in scoring a high paying job this holiday season:
Seasonal warehouse associate – Walmart
Walmart is looking for seasonal warehouse associates and will pay $20.25 per hour until the start of 2021 if you work weekend night shifts. Weekend day shifts pay $18.25.
These associates will work in one of three different areas: inbound, outbound or unloader/loader. Some will be cross-trained to work across multiple areas. You’ll need to be able to lift up to 60 pounds, although most freight will weigh less than 30 pounds. To find out more about the positions and to apply online, click here.
Package delivery drivers – UPS
UPS has temporary seasonal openings for full-time package delivery drivers that pay $21 an hour and up, depending on shift and location. Applicants need to be able to lift, lower and carry packages that usually weigh 25 to 35 pounds and may weigh up to 70 pounds. In some cases, you’ll need to be able to drive a delivery vehicle with manual transmission.
To apply for this job or other Atlanta-area openings, check here.
Seasonal associate – Target
Target pays seasonal team members a minimum starting wage of $15, as well as benefits such as free virtual doctor visits through the end of the year. And if you’re concerned about COVID-19, the company offers quarantine pay for 14 days and confirmed illness pay at 100% of your pay for 14 days.
Click here to search for and apply for metro Atlanta jobs at Target.