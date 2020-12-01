These metro Atlanta companies are making big hires this December

Explore Metro Atlanta shoppers and malls brace for holiday rush amid pandemic

WellStar Atlanta Medical Center

WellStar is looking for experienced registered nurses to work full-time in their orthopedic trauma unit. Applicants should have an ADN or higher and at least one year of nursing experience (all backgrounds and specialties will be considered). A significant sign-on bonus and relocation assistance are available for qualified, experienced RNs.

To apply for one of these positions, register online for a virtual hiring fair to be held from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3. If you’re qualified, you’ll be contacted to set up a virtual interview with a hiring manager.

Atlanta Cheesecake Company

Atlanta Cheesecake Company is hiring first- and second-shift production workers for assembly line work. The company is holding an open house every Tuesday and Wednesday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at 1300 Shiloh Road NW, Kennesaw. You should wear full-length jeans, a plain T-shirt and no jewelry, and you’ll be given a tour of the plant.

Click here to apply for the position and to register for the open house.

Topgolf Entertainment Group

Topgolf’s Midtown Atlanta location is hiring servers, bartenders, bussers, runners and guest services employees. You’ll need to be at least 16 years old and be available to work on weekends. Perks offered include free Topgolf game play, food and beverage discounts and the ability to obtain medical, vision and dental insurance and participate in a 401(k) plan.

To apply, click here. If you’re invited to an interview, you’ll be contacted to set up a time and date. The interview will be conducted according to social distancing guidelines.