The frights continue as Netherworld announces one-day-only ‘Lights On’ tour

“Tour-goers will get to see every detail, big and small, within both of Netherworld’s 2023 haunts Primordial and Cryptid Chaos; an experience that true haunted house fanatics will love,” Netherworld said in a press release. “With the lights on and effects off, guests in very small groups will be led by a knowledgeable guide who will fully explore the storylines, operations, and history behind the attractions including discussions of movie sets, props from other classic haunts, and more.

“The event will also feature photo opportunities at select predetermined locations inside the haunts, and each person will receive a free souvenir printed photo to remember the occasion, as well as access to Netherworld’s House of Creeps Monster Museum.”

Founded by film industry veterans Billy Messina and Ben Armstrong, Netherworld first hit the fright scene back in 1997. Since then, the Netherworld experience has been lauded by the likes of Hauntworld Magazine, Dread Central, Fangoria and USA Today.

“A big Thank You to everyone who joined us during our 27th Season of Screams!” Netherworld’s website reported. “It truly fills our hearts with joy to hear your laughs and screams, to see all of your great photos on social media, and to read all of the very kind reviews. We hope to see you again when we open next September, but in the meantime, know that we’ll be working hard for months on end preparing two new haunts for you to enjoy in the fall of 2024.”