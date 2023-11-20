The frights continue as Netherworld announces one-day-only ‘Lights On’ tour

Thanksgiving may be just around the corner, but local Halloween giant Netherworld is giving lovers of all things spooky one last chance for a fright before the holiday season takes over. On December 9, Netherworld will host one-day-only VIP Lights On Tours. It’s a unique opportunity for fright fans to see Netherworld’s iconic horror experience from behind the scenes. Tickets are currently on sale for $125, with exclusive tours for just six people at a time set to run from noon to 5 p.m.

That’s an extremely limited capacity event and fans’ last chance to see Netherworld’s 2023 experiences, Primordial and Cryptid Chaos, before the year’s end.

“Tour-goers will get to see every detail, big and small, within both of Netherworld’s 2023 haunts Primordial and Cryptid Chaos; an experience that true haunted house fanatics will love,” Netherworld said in a press release. “With the lights on and effects off, guests in very small groups will be led by a knowledgeable guide who will fully explore the storylines, operations, and history behind the attractions including discussions of movie sets, props from other classic haunts, and more.

“The event will also feature photo opportunities at select predetermined locations inside the haunts, and each person will receive a free souvenir printed photo to remember the occasion, as well as access to Netherworld’s House of Creeps Monster Museum.”

Founded by film industry veterans Billy Messina and Ben Armstrong, Netherworld first hit the fright scene back in 1997. Since then, the Netherworld experience has been lauded by the likes of Hauntworld Magazine, Dread Central, Fangoria and USA Today.

ExploreHolly Jolly Jekyll: Enjoy holiday lights at the beach

“A big Thank You to everyone who joined us during our 27th Season of Screams!” Netherworld’s website reported. “It truly fills our hearts with joy to hear your laughs and screams, to see all of your great photos on social media, and to read all of the very kind reviews. We hope to see you again when we open next September, but in the meantime, know that we’ll be working hard for months on end preparing two new haunts for you to enjoy in the fall of 2024.”

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

