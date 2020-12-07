Stir crazy on Christmas? Get out and about to visit these fun venues

Christmas Day is usually spent with family, whether you’re hosting the holiday or are visiting a relative’s house. But sometimes you might get a little stir crazy and want to get out and about. Or maybe some of your extended family members are best taken in extremely small doses.
As you venture out, make sure to socially distance and wear a mask to help you stay safe on Christmas Day. Some activities allow you to stay outdoors or in your car, making them a safer option.
The following are some metro Atlanta venues to head to for some safe fun on Christmas Day:
Georgia state parks
Georgia’s state parks are open 365 days a year, so you can hike, fish, picnic and more by paying $5 to park. If you’re looking for state parks near Atlanta, try visiting these:
- Sweetwater Creek State Park (in Lithia Springs) – This peaceful area offers a great respite from the hubbub. Burn off some Christmas dinner calories by hiking a hill that climbs rocky bluffs or relax by fishing or feeding ducks.
- Red Mountain Top State Park (Acworth) – Hike through the forested park, fish in Lake Allatoona or bike along the four-mile Iron Hill Trail.
- Panola Mountain State Park (Stockbridge) – Panola Mountain has unusual natural beauty since it’s a 100-acre granite outcrop. Pack some snacks to enjoy a break while the kids run wild on the playground.
Light displays
What says Christmas more than huge light displays? Even better, you won’t have to worry about taking these lights down after the holidays:
- World of Illumination Candy Rush (at White Water Six Flags) – Drive through nearly two million lights depicting a gigantic gingerbread village, a 40-foot tall candy cane and more.
- Garden Lights, Holiday Nights (Atlanta Botanical Garden) – Visit Garden Lights, Holiday Nights to see light sculptures from “Alice’s Wonderland Reimagined,” including Alice, the Red Queen and the White Rabbit. Masks and social distancing are required.
- Light Show Spectacular (Margaritaville at Lanier Islands) – Walk through a lighting extravaganza as you restore your holiday spirit with festive music.
Ice skating
Glide your stress away at one of these Atlanta-area ice skating rinks on Christmas Day, and get some bonus holiday points if you hear music from “A Charlie Brown Christmas” in your head:
- Avalon on Ice (Alpharetta) – Lace up your skates and enjoy this Rockefeller-inspired skating rink.
- SKATE Atlantic Station – Skate in a magical setting surrounded by twinkling lights at SKATE Atlantic Station, Atlanta’s largest outdoor, open-air ice rink.
- The Ice Rink (Sugar Hill) – Head behind Sugar Hill City Hall and you’ll find a covered ice rink. Speed skating isn’t allowed, so it’s ideal for young kids.