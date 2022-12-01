Savannah’s Alida announces festive rooftop experience for the holidays

BreakingNews
REPORT: Robin Meade, entire Atlanta HLN news operations nixed amid CNN layoffs
The Alida, a boutique hotel just off of Savannah’s iconic River Street, announced a new, festive rooftop experience on Monday. The hotel will provide a number of offerings this holiday season, including a Naughty or Nice room package, a tree lighting ceremony and more.

“If there’s one thing we love here at The Alida, it’s going all out for the holidays,” area general manager Michael O’Shaughnessy said in a press release. “From our festive décor and Instragrammable cocktails to our brand-new Starry Nights experience, we hope each and every one of our guests leaves The Alida with special memories to cherish this season.”

Starry Nights at The Lost Square

Starry Nights at The Lost Square is an opportunity for up to six guests to cozy up with a hot drink in one of the hotel’s winter greenhouses to enjoy the twinkling lights. The event occurs daily through Feb. 13, 2023.

“For the first time, The Alida’s rooftop bar, The Lost Square, will transform into a gorgeous winter village full of private greenhouses for up to six people,” the press release said. “During select timeslots, visitors are invited to cozy up with a fur blanket while they enjoy the shareable plates and cozy cocktails under the sparkling lights. Open daily from 4 to 10 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 2 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 to 10 p.m. on Sundays, Starry Night reservations are now available to book in 90-minute time slots.”

Holly Jolly Alida Tree Lighting

The hotel will be hosting a “Holly Jolly Alida Tree Lighting” ceremony and accompanying party from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9. The party will take place within The Trade Room’s lobby, which will include a live band, hors d’oeuvres and cocktails. Children are invited to roast s’mores at the outdoor fire pit.

Celebrate the holidays at Rhett

Celebrate the holidays at Rhett” is a pre-fixe, three-course holiday dining experience offered at the hotel’s restaurant, Rhett. Popular menu items will also be available a la carte.

“The holidays aren’t complete without shared comfort meals around the table,” the press release said. “Join the team at Rhett for a three-course pre-fixed holiday menu featuring lobster bisque and bananas foster cheesecake. Rhett’s classic favorites will also be available to pair alongside the festive favorites or order a la carte.”

