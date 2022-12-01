Savannah’s Alida announces festive rooftop experience for the holidays

“If there’s one thing we love here at The Alida, it’s going all out for the holidays,” area general manager Michael O’Shaughnessy said in a press release. “From our festive décor and Instragrammable cocktails to our brand-new Starry Nights experience, we hope each and every one of our guests leaves The Alida with special memories to cherish this season.”

Starry Nights at The Lost Square

Starry Nights at The Lost Square is an opportunity for up to six guests to cozy up with a hot drink in one of the hotel’s winter greenhouses to enjoy the twinkling lights. The event occurs daily through Feb. 13, 2023.