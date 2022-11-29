ajc logo
Stone Mountain Park’s ‘Snow Mountain’ canceled for holiday season

Stone Mountain Park’s annual “Snow Mountain” event has been canceled for the 2022-2023 holiday season, the park’s website said Tuesday. Atlanta’s iconic park did not provide a reason for the cancellation. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out for comment.

Snow Mountain is an annual holiday event hosted by Stone Mountain Park designed to provide visitors with snow-related fun, despite Georgia’s warmer weather. The family-friendly event usually features snow tubing down slopes, building snowmen, making s’mores and much more.

Stone Mountain Park still has a number of other holidays offerings. From now until Jan. 1, the park is celebrating Stone Mountain Christmas.

“Each day during Stone Mountain Christmas, you can enjoy park attractions including Summit Skyride, Scenic Railroad, and more!” the park’s website said. “Then, become immersed in holiday magic with evenings full of festive music, millions of dazzling lights, spectacular shows and visits from some of your favorite holiday characters!”

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

