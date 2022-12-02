Netherworld announces behind the scenes Lights On tour

Netherworld Haunted House has announced its Lights On tour, a unique opportunity for fan to experience a behind-the-scenes tour —without effects and with the lights on — of the operation’s Parasitic and The Undying Horror events. At $125, each ticket for the Dec. 10 event includes an hour-long, guided tour, admission to the House of Creeps Monster Museum, photo opportunities at preset locations and a souvenir printed photo.
“We are incredibly excited to offer this experience for our die-hard fans again this year,” Ben Armstrong, Netherworld Haunted House co-creator, said in a press release. “Giving an inside look at all of the details that go into creating our massive haunted attraction that is Netherworld is the perfect end to a fantastic 26th haunt season.”
Our picks this week
‘Tis the season, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is your No. 1 source for things to do, see and eat through all of the holidays.
DO: Feel the chill: 5 of Atlanta’s best places to ice skate
SEE: Three Georgia cities among top 15 Christmas markets in the U.S.
EAT: Stock Up: These locally prepared meals can mean hassle-free holidays
For our full coverage of holiday events around metro Atlanta, check out the AJC’s Atlanta Winter Guide.
On Dec. 10, Netherworld’s four escape rooms will also be open. Tickets for the Lights On tour are on sale now.
“Netherworld Haunted House is ending haunt season with one last event for true fans of fright,” the organization said in a press release. “On Saturday, Dec. 10, Netherworld will host a VIP Lights On tour, giving guests an exclusive look at everything that goes into creating the incredible details at the scariest haunted house in the nation. Netherworld’s Lights On tour will take fans through both of Netherworld’s 2022 haunts, The Undying Horror and Parasitic with all the lights on and the haunt effects off.
“Horror lovers will get to see and experience every detail behind Netherworld, in an intimate tour that most haunted house fans could only dream of. Tour-goers will be led by a knowledgeable guide who will fully explore the storylines and production details behind the sets.”
Each tour group is limited to a maximum of six people, and tours will be offered from noon to 5 p.m.
Netherworld Haunted House is celebrating its 26th anniversary, having earned accolades locally and nationally for its special effects, make-up, costuming and more over the years. In 2021, it was ranked as the fifth best haunted house in the country by MyBaggage.com.
About the Author