Netherworld announces behind the scenes Lights On tour

“Horror lovers will get to see and experience every detail behind Netherworld, in an intimate tour that most haunted house fans could only dream of. Tour-goers will be led by a knowledgeable guide who will fully explore the storylines and production details behind the sets.”

Explore Celebrate Hanukkah at the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta

Each tour group is limited to a maximum of six people, and tours will be offered from noon to 5 p.m.

Netherworld Haunted House is celebrating its 26th anniversary, having earned accolades locally and nationally for its special effects, make-up, costuming and more over the years. In 2021, it was ranked as the fifth best haunted house in the country by MyBaggage.com.