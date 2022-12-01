Celebrate Hanukkah at the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta

The Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta has announced two events for the holiday season. Light up the JCC and Science of Light will take this month as the center counts down the days of Hanukkah.
The Light up the JCC event takes place Tuesday, Dec. 20 from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the center’s Zaban Park. Free to the community, the event will be led by Rabbi Brian Glusman.
“Enjoy a menorah lighting, Hanukkah songs, performances, and free hot chocolate and doughnuts all outside in the MJCCA courtyard (weather permitting),” the center’s website said.
On Sunday, Dec. 18, the center will host the Science of Light event from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
“As we count down the days to Hanukkah, we have many chances to do nice things, or mitzvot, for our friends, families, community, and world,” the center’s website said. “Complete 10 or more of the mitzvot and bring the calendar to the event to receive a prize and be entered to win a free week of MJCCA Day Camps.”
The event is $10 per child, and registration can be completed here. To download the countdown calendar, click here.
Founded in 1910, the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta is a nonprofit organization that offers programs and services for the local community of Dunwoody.
“The Marcus JCC has earned our reputation for innovation, quality, and effectiveness in a diverse range of programs that connect people and bring out the best in them,” the center’s website said. “Our programs are open to all, regardless of age, race, religion, or economic status. By providing energizing, creative, and educational programs; financial assistance to those in need; and services to those with disabilities, the Marcus JCC continues to have a wide reach and measurable impact on all members of our community.”
Hanukkah begins Sunday, Dec. 18, at sundown and concludes Monday, Dec. 26.
