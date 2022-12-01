Celebrate Hanukkah at the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta

“As we count down the days to Hanukkah, we have many chances to do nice things, or mitzvot, for our friends, families, community, and world,” the center’s website said. “Complete 10 or more of the mitzvot and bring the calendar to the event to receive a prize and be entered to win a free week of MJCCA Day Camps.”

The event is $10 per child, and registration can be completed here. To download the countdown calendar, click here.

Founded in 1910, the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta is a nonprofit organization that offers programs and services for the local community of Dunwoody.

“The Marcus JCC has earned our reputation for innovation, quality, and effectiveness in a diverse range of programs that connect people and bring out the best in them,” the center’s website said. “Our programs are open to all, regardless of age, race, religion, or economic status. By providing energizing, creative, and educational programs; financial assistance to those in need; and services to those with disabilities, the Marcus JCC continues to have a wide reach and measurable impact on all members of our community.”

Hanukkah begins Sunday, Dec. 18, at sundown and concludes Monday, Dec. 26.