BreakingNews
REPORT: Robin Meade, entire Atlanta HLN news operations nixed amid CNN layoffs
ajc logo
X

Celebrate Hanukkah at the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta

Atlanta Winter Guide
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago

The Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta has announced two events for the holiday season. Light up the JCC and Science of Light will take this month as the center counts down the days of Hanukkah.

The Light up the JCC event takes place Tuesday, Dec. 20 from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the center’s Zaban Park. Free to the community, the event will be led by Rabbi Brian Glusman.

“Enjoy a menorah lighting, Hanukkah songs, performances, and free hot chocolate and doughnuts all outside in the MJCCA courtyard (weather permitting),” the center’s website said.

Our picks this week

‘Tis the season, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is your No. 1 source for things to do, see and eat through all of the holidays.

DO: Feel the chill: 5 of Atlanta’s best places to ice skate

SEE: Three Georgia cities among top 15 Christmas markets in the U.S.

EAT: Stock Up: These locally prepared meals can mean hassle-free holidays

For our full coverage of holiday events around metro Atlanta, check out the AJC’s Atlanta Winter Guide.

On Sunday, Dec. 18, the center will host the Science of Light event from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“As we count down the days to Hanukkah, we have many chances to do nice things, or mitzvot, for our friends, families, community, and world,” the center’s website said. “Complete 10 or more of the mitzvot and bring the calendar to the event to receive a prize and be entered to win a free week of MJCCA Day Camps.”

The event is $10 per child, and registration can be completed here. To download the countdown calendar, click here.

ExploreSix Flags Over Georgia hosts ‘Holiday in the Park’

Founded in 1910, the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta is a nonprofit organization that offers programs and services for the local community of Dunwoody.

“The Marcus JCC has earned our reputation for innovation, quality, and effectiveness in a diverse range of programs that connect people and bring out the best in them,” the center’s website said. “Our programs are open to all, regardless of age, race, religion, or economic status. By providing energizing, creative, and educational programs; financial assistance to those in need; and services to those with disabilities, the Marcus JCC continues to have a wide reach and measurable impact on all members of our community.”

Hanukkah begins Sunday, Dec. 18, at sundown and concludes Monday, Dec. 26.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: ALYSSA POINTER/ALYSSA.POINTER@AJ

We’re back: Atlanta to host another college football national championship1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Why Geoff Duncan didn’t cast a ballot in the Senate runoff
4h ago

Credit: BRIAN SNYDER

Racism backlash erupts as William and Kate visit Boston
2h ago

Credit: Jenn Finch

Georgia Tech’s Brent Key makes 3 staff changes, including coordinator Chip Long
18h ago

Credit: Jenn Finch

Georgia Tech’s Brent Key makes 3 staff changes, including coordinator Chip Long
18h ago

Credit: Ligaya Figueras

Alon’s Bakery at Perimeter faces uncertain future
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Colony Square

Escape to a winter wonderland at The North Pole at Colony Square
28m ago
Savannah’s Alida announces festive rooftop experience for the holidays
37m ago
Old Mulehouse tavern transforms into ‘Old Yulehouse’ for the holidays
39m ago
Featured

Active school shooter hoaxes becoming a national trend
6h ago
Early voting ends Friday in Georgia Senate runoff: Times and locations
How to watch the SEC and ACC championship games this weekend
17h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top