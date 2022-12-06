Mariah Carey themed holiday getaway includes cocktails in Carey’s apartment

The ultimate Mariah Carey themed holiday getaway — including cocktails in the singer’s own penthouse apartment — could be your for just $20.19. With bookings opening on December 14 at 5 p.m.
“It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and yours truly is beyond excited and here for the moments! What better way to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year than with an all-out holiday experience in my hometown, New York City!” said Carey in the listing.
The Mariah Carey’s Ultimate Holiday Experience is available through booking.com on a first come first serve basis. In addition to flights and transfers, and a three-night stay at the Plaza, the lucky fans will have a packed itinerary, including:
- Cocktail hour in a private space at Carey’s gorgeous New York City penthouse apartment and a professional Christmas card photoshoot on the penthouse’s rooftop terrace
- Tickets to Carey’s “Merry Christmas To All!” concert at Madison Square Garden on December 16
- A signed copy of her new, “The Christmas Princess”
- A shopping spree at Saks Fifth Avenue
- A private guided tour and a VIP ice skating experience in front of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree with a private skating session and access to a VIP hospitality tent for warm hot cocoa and photo moments
- Tickets to the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, presented by QVC, including a VIP pre-show reception in the historic Roxy Suite and a private tour of Radio City Music Hall, as well as the opportunity to meet a Radio City Rockette
- Dinner reservations at Carey’s favorite NYC restaurants, including Nobu and Mr. Chow
The Mariah Carey Ultimate Holiday Experience will take place between December 16 to December 19. The cost — $20.19 — honors Carey’s hit single “All I Want for Christmas is You” finally hitting number one on the charts.
“For one time only, I’m giving two fans the opportunity to have an unforgettable and magical extravaganza! I hope the bookers will enjoy the chance to see my concert at Madison Square Garden, visit the Top of the Rock, eat at my favorite restaurants, and stay at a luxurious NYC hotel.” wrote Carey.
