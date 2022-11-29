BreakingNews
Record 301K early votes cast in one day in Georgia runoff for US Senate
ajc logo
X

Mariah Carey releases children’s book just in time for the holidays

Atlanta Winter Guide
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago
The self-proclaimed Queen of Christmas wrote a holiday story

While Mariah Carey recently lost her battle to trademark the title “Queen of Christmas,” the iconic songstress might snag the title of best Christmas children’s author.

Carey’s new book, “The Christmas Princess,” is about a little girl feeling outcast and alone. Little Mariah sets off on a journey, discovering the healing power of her voice to spread the spirit of Christmas at home and all around the world. The picture book was written by the Grammy Award winner and Michaela Angela Davis, with illustrations by Fuuji Takshi.

ExploreDolly Parton to co-host Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party on NBC

“It’s a short little book, but it really does have a deeper meaning,” said Carey.

This would be the second time David and Carey collaborated on a project. in 2020, the “All I Want for Christmas” singer released a memoir “The Meaning of Mariah Carey” where she recounted her upbringing as a bi-racial child.

Credit: Credit: Mariah Carey website

Credit: Credit: Mariah Carey website

“The constant question was, ‘What are you?’ Not ‘Who are you?’ but ‘What are you?’” Carey recalled. “It made me feel like a thing – it did not make me feel like a human being. That was mainly the reason I wrote ‘Meaning,’ to emancipate my little girl self. And she’s never really left me.”

Now, with her second book project, Carey hopes to give the ultimate gift of uplift for all who “have felt othered.” Carey credits her intense love for the season to her childhood. Even when Christmas presents were just a piece of fruit wrapped in news paper, she was still thankful and filled with the “spirit.”

ExploreGet unique pajama sets for the entire family

Carey is already preparing for upcoming shows in Toronto and New York where she’s set to perform music from her two Christmas albums along with some other fan favorites.

“I’m trying to make these shows as magical as possible,” Carey said. “Oftentimes as a child, or even throughout earlier parts of my career, I did not feel loved. I certainly never felt unconditional love and that’s what I have with my fans: that connection. So I’m extremely excited.”

Our picks this week

‘Tis the season, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is your No. 1 source for things to do, see and eat through all of the holidays.

DO: Feel the chill: 5 of Atlanta’s best places to ice skate

SEE: Three Georgia cities among top 15 Christmas markets in the U.S.

EAT: Stock Up: These locally prepared meals can mean hassle-free holidays

For our full coverage of holiday events around metro Atlanta, check out the AJC’s Atlanta Winter Guide.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC/TNS

The Jolt: Trump rally for Herschel Walker unlikely ahead of Senate runoff 1h ago

Credit: Adrianne Murchison

Stolen checks from mail theft ‘will only get worse’
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

AMC’s closure cost Atlanta a rare cluster of highly diverse doctors
3h ago

Credit: TNS

Key aides to Kemp, Jones launch new firm
3h ago

Credit: TNS

Key aides to Kemp, Jones launch new firm
3h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren

Record 301K early votes cast in one day in Georgia runoff for US Senate
1h ago
The Latest

Atlanta a top 10 city for singles, according to WalletHub
20m ago
View over 1 million holiday lights two hours north of Atlanta
44m ago
4 things you probably don’t know about fruitcake
1h ago
Featured

Olmstead plaintiff remembered, work for disabled continues
2h ago
Stolen checks from mail theft ‘will only get worse’
2h ago
Early voting times and locations for Georgia’s US Senate runoff
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top