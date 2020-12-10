Christmas lights, movies and more: 16 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

Xfinity Movie Series. 7 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11. Free. 800 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. batteryatl.com.

Bring blankets or lawn chairs and watch “Abominable,” a family-friendly computer-animated adventure film. Masks and social distancing are strongly suggested.

Home for the Holidays. Friday, Dec. 11-Sunday, Dec. 13. Virtual event presented by the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre, 548 S. Marietta Pkwy. SE, Marietta. 770-528-8490. andersontheatre.org.

Get in the holiday spirit with two streamed specials — a Home for the Holidays production with the Atlanta Lyric Theatre and a compilation of favorite moments from previous productions.

Reindeer Scavenger Hunt. Friday, Dec. 11-Sunday, Dec. 13, continuing through Jan. 10. various locations throughout Powder Springs. cityofpowdersprings.org.

Download a Scavenger Hunt Clue Card and try to find reindeer heads all around Powder Springs. If you find all nine, head to The Book Worm Bookstore, 4451 Marietta St., Powder Springs.

DeKalb

Tour of Lights and Virtual Holiday Market. 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13. $20 per car if purchased at Finders Keepers Consignments (84 N. Avondale Road) or Garage Door Studio (128 N. Avondale Road), $25 per car online at bigtickets.com. various locations in Avondale Estates. avondaleestates.org.

The 28th Annual Christmas Tour of Homes is now the Avondale Estates Christmas Tour of Lights, so hop in your car and get ready to ooh and ahh. The virtual holiday market is already online at www.avondaletourofhomes.com until Dec. 18.

Winterfest Holiday Market. noon-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12. Tucker Brewing Company, 2003 South Bibb Drive, Tucker. 833-752-2400. tuckerbrewing.com.

Shop for high-quality crafts, jewelry, coffee and more from local vendors.

Holiday Lights at Brook Run Park. 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, with lighted display continuing until Dec. 28. Brook Run Park, 4770 North Peachtree Road, Dunwoody. dunwoodyga.gov.

The playground will be lit with 25,000, complete with a 20-foot tree, reindeer barn and more. Elsa, Anna and Olaf will also travel around for quick pictures at a distance. Masks and social distancing are required.

Gingerbread House Decorating Party. noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12. $39 per seat, plus $15 for an additional seat. Vino Venue, 4478 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. 770-668-0435. vinovenue.com.

All ages are invited to this hands-on decorating party where you’ll receive the blank canvas gingerbread house and royal icing, along with plenty of candies to create a masterpiece.

North Fulton

Grinchmas Party. 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12. Residents $12, non-residents $18. Alpharetta Community Center, 175 Roswell St., Alpharetta. 678-297-6100. alpharetta.ga.us.

Kids ages 5-10 are invited to celebrate the season at a very grinchy party that includes snacks.

Drive-Thru Santa. 2 p.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12 and Sunday, Dec. 13. Free. Wills Park Pool, 1815 Old Milton Parkway, Alpharetta. 678-297-6108. alpharetta.ga.us.

Santa will visit the Wills Park pool parking lot, waving hello from atop an Alpharetta Fire Truck. Kids can drop off letters, and guests will receive a bag of holiday treats (one per car while supplies last). You can also bring non-perishable food donations for North Fulton Community Charities.

A Very Jazzy All-Star Christmas. 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11. $34. The Velvet Note, 4075 Old Milton Parkway, Alpharetta. 855-583-5838. thevelvetnote.com.

Singer Dani Roundtree is joined by Louis Heriveaux, Joe Gransden, Melvin Jones and many others for an entertaining jazzy Christmas performance.

Christmas Tree Lighting and Holiday Market. 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11-Sunday, Dec. 13. Free, but registration is required. North Point Community Church Lawn, 4350 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta. 678-892-5000. northpoint.org.

Celebrate Christmas by watching a special Christmas tree lighting and shopping at a holiday market.

Gwinnett

Merry Little Christmas Experience and Fireworks Show. 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m. fireworks show starts. Saturday, Dec. 12. Free. downtown Lawrenceville. downtownlawrencevillega.com.

Enjoy a Christmas classic drive-in movie at the Lawrenceville Lawn, see Santa on his sleigh at Bicentennial Plaza, hear live music, enjoy a fireworks show from your car and more. Reservations are required for the movie only. Masks are strongly encouraged.

Bellpoint Gem Show. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11 and Saturday, Dec. 12, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13. $5 cash at the door. Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville. bellpointpromotions.com.

Shop for gems, minerals, crystals, fossils, beads, jewelry and more. Masks and social distancing are required.

Family Christmas Movie Night. 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11. Free. Grayson City Ampavilion, 475 Grayson Parkway, Grayson. 770-963-8017. facebook.com.

Wear your favorite Christmas pajamas, bring blankets and chairs and watch a Christmas movie in the park. Free hot chocolate will be served, and pizza by the slice will be available for purchase. Social distancing will be observed.

Best of “The Nutcracker” Ballet. 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12. $16.50. The Eagle Theatre, 5029 W. Broad St., Sugar Hill. 678-482-6333. suwaneeperforms.org.

The Suwanee Ballet performs selections from the holiday classic ballet “The Nutcracker.”