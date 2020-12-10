Enchantment awaits you at the Chattahoochee Nature Center this season

It doesn’t have to snow for you to feel the magic of the holiday season.
Beginning Dec. 13 through Feb. 28, the Chattahoochee Nature Center invites guests to explore the Enchanted Woodland Trail featuring mythical creatures.
“As the chill air stirs and the trees lose their leaves, fairies and gnomes make their journey south and begin preparations to build their whimsical winter homes across the CNC’s property,” the Facebook event description read.
“Bundle up and head out to the trails with us this winter. Stay connected with the outdoors and slow down as you search for magical houses made from tiny natural objects.”
The two-month-long event kicks off Monday with the CNC’s most popular Family Fun Day activity, Enchanted Woodland Wonders.
From noon to 4 p.m., live reindeer will be on the premises. Families can also participate in reindeer games, enjoy a campfire and make winter crafts to take home. Additionally, guests can enjoy the Enchanted Woodland Trail and vote for their favorite fairy houses and gnome home.
Admission to the trail and Family Fun Day is included with general admission and free to CNC Members.
No walk-ups will be permitted and visitors are required to buy admission in advance. Tickets include a date and time to visit the CNC. Reservations are also required for members to visit, due to COVID-19 measures.
Dec. 13, 2020 - Feb. 28, 2021
Chattahoochee Nature Center
9135 Willeo Rd, Roswell
Included with admission: $10 for adults, $7 for adults age 65 and older, and students ages 13-18, $6 for children ages 3-12