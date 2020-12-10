Enchantment awaits you at the Chattahoochee Nature Center this season

From noon to 4 p.m., live reindeer will be on the premises. Families can also participate in reindeer games, enjoy a campfire and make winter crafts to take home. Additionally, guests can enjoy the Enchanted Woodland Trail and vote for their favorite fairy houses and gnome home.

Admission to the trail and Family Fun Day is included with general admission and free to CNC Members.

No walk-ups will be permitted and visitors are required to buy admission in advance. Tickets include a date and time to visit the CNC. Reservations are also required for members to visit, due to COVID-19 measures.

Explore The best winter travel destination in Georgia

Enchanted Woodland Trail

Dec. 13, 2020 - Feb. 28, 2021

Chattahoochee Nature Center

9135 Willeo Rd, Roswell

Included with admission: $10 for adults, $7 for adults age 65 and older, and students ages 13-18, $6 for children ages 3-12