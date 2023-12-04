CeeLo Green headed to Macon for O’Tis The Season benefit concert

Explore Celebrate Hanukkah at these menorah lighting events around Atlanta

“We are excited about working with the River Edge Behavioral Health team on this toy drive,” vice president and executive director Karla Redding-Andrews said in a press release. “Our foundation offers music and arts classes to students ages 5-18. CeeLo Green, and his sister Shedonna Alexander, are advocates for children with the GreenHouse Foundation, which is dedicated to making ‘green education’ more accessible to students in underserved school districts.”

River Edge Behavioral Health provides state-of-the-treatment for children, youth, families and adults experiencing mental illness, addiction, co-occurring disorders, intellectual or developmental disabilities.

“The River Edge Behavioral Health team is excited to partner with Otis Redding Foundation to bring a little extra joy to the families that we serve for the holiday season,” River Edge Behavioral Health chief executive officer Cass Hatcher said in a press release.

“The holidays can be difficult for some families, so we as a team work tirelessly to find ways to lift their spirits during these times. Our Child and Adolescent Department has the pleasure of providing services to children, young adults and their families across ten counties within the Central Georgia area. We are excited to distribute the toys donated through Otis Redding Foundation to the individuals we serve, and I think it is safe to say that they will be just as appreciative as we are.”