SKATE Atlantic Station

Open through Jan. 15. Atlantic Station. 1380 Atlantic Drive, Atlanta. 404-410-4010

SKATE Atlantic Station is Atlanta’s largest outdoor, open-air ice rink. Surrounded by twinkling lights and a glowing ambiance, this 10,000-square-foot rink really sets the tone for the holidays. Tickets must be purchased in advanced, no walk-ups allowed.

Hours:

4 p.m. - 10 p.m. Monday through Friday

11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Saturday

Noon - 8 p.m. Sunday.

Holiday hours vary.

Pricing:

$17 + $1.95 (reservation fee) for general admission, $90 + $1.95 (reservation fee) for Season Pass

Ice Rink at Sugar Hill

Open through Feb. 18. 5039 West Broad St., Sugar Hill. 770-554-7506

Experience an old-fashioned holiday tradition at the Ice Rink at Sugar Hill, located right behind Sugar Hill City Hall. This covered “real” ice rink does not allow speed skating, making it perfect for families with young children. It also offers rink amenities like concessions, skating aids and more.

Hours:

Hours vary due to frequent group rentals, call or see website for availability.

Pricing: $12 for adults, $10 for children 8 and under, $3 skate rental, $149 for Season Pass

Avalon on Ice

Open through Jan. 15. 400 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta. 770-765-1000

With a Rockefeller Center-inspired outdoor ice rink featuring a stunning display of lights, holiday decor and even a visit from Santa Claus himself, Avalon on Ice takes the cake for creating a perfect holiday atmosphere.

Hours:

3-10 p.m. Monday through Friday

10 a.m. - 10 p.m. Saturday

Noon - 7 p.m. Sunday

Pricing: $18 for adults, $14 for children ages 9 and under, includes skate rental. Group rates available.

Ponce City Market Skate the Sky

Open through Jan. 8. 675 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 770-999-1530

If you want to feel on top of the world while you skate, you’ll want to experience Ponce City Market Skate the Sky. Perched up on the Rooftop Terrace, this unique rink is conveniently located right next to the Nine Mile Station beer garden and Skyline Park.

Hours:

3-10 p.m. Monday through Wednesday

3-11 p.m. Thursday

3 p.m. - midnight (21+ after 7 p.m.) Friday

11 a.m. – midnight (21+ after 7 p.m.) Saturday

11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Sunday

Pricing: $30 for adults, $22 for children 9 and under, for 50 minutes of ice skating including skates and unlimited rides and games at Skyline Park when available.

Olde Town on Ice

Open through feb 12. Olde Town Pavilion. 949 South Main St., Conyers. 678-374-7655

Located at Olde Town Pavilion in Conyers, the “real” ice rink at Olde Town on Ice features both covered and uncovered sections with views of the surrounding gardens. With full concessions, including hot cocoa, skating aids and other amenities, your family can truly enjoy an old-fashioned ice skating experience at this outdoor rink.

Hours:

Hours vary. The rink is sometimes closed for private parties, so be sure to check the calendar.

Pricing: $12 for adults, $10 for children 8 and under, $3 for skate rental.