9 ways to keep up healthy habits this holiday

Let go of shoulda, coulda, woulda

Plan around the aspects of the holiday you’re able to control, Foster advised. “So much of the stress at the holidays results from being focused on what we ‘should’ be doing to make it a wonderful time of year, which can make your life chaotic. When you feel like you don’t have control over a situation and it’s causing you stress, take a deep breath, redirect your attention to what you can control, and connect to the present moment.”

Design your home and work space for success

“It’s easier to practice healthy behaviors when the environment works for you and not against you,” Foster said. “You can optimize your environment throughout the season by putting holiday cookies or sweets in a cabinet rather than on the counter, so it’s not constantly in sight when you enter the room, or having ready-to-eat veggies and fruits easily accessible for snacking or to mix into meals, or setting a bedtime alarm every day to help you stick to a healthy sleep routine.”

Minimize Covid, flu and RSV transmission

This season is also a good time to maintain or perhaps reinitiate the hygiene habits you adopted during the quarantining days of the pandemic, said Mary Lizabeth Aquavia, medical director for the women’s health program at Waterbury Hospital.

“COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus are all currently prevalent in our communities ... (and) are easily spread in the kinds of crowded indoor settings that are a hallmark of the holidays,” she said. “But keeping doors and windows open as much as possible can help improve ventilation, which is known to reduce the risk of transmission for all three viruses. And if you have an outdoor patio, you might want to invest in a heating lamp or two so you can offer your guests an outdoor option.”

Aquavia also cautioned that all three viruses spread readily via the air, particularly when “an infected person sneezes or coughs near you, and droplets containing the virus get into your eyes, nose or mouth,” she said. “But you can also be infected by touching a contaminated surface and then touching your eyes, nose or mouth.”

To combat airborne transmission, “wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds either after or before certain activities, including caring for someone who’s sick, blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing and being in a public place,” she said. “If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand cleaning solution that contains at least 60% alcohol. Always avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.”

Embrace eating in

A key for anyone trying to keep up their energy and avoid packing on extra pounds is to at food prepared at home, “even though the temptation may be to order carryout,” Harguth said. “Start by having the ingredients for healthy meals at hand. When shopping, fill most of your cart with foods from the perimeter of the store, such as fresh or frozen fruits and vegetables, lean meats, fish, seafood, eggs and low-fat dairy. Add in healthy middle-of-the-store items, including whole-wheat pastas, grains, seeds, nuts, beans, and wild or brown rice. Make a meal look festive by covering half of your plate with fruits and vegetables.”

Establish a time and place to exercise

As Anne Shandera-Ochsner, HABIT Midwest director, explained on the Mayo Clinic blog: “The colder temperatures, shorter days, and holiday preparations and events can reduce or flat-out obliterate even a faithful exerciser’s routine! ... But it’s not time to stop! It’s time to get creative about where you can continue your walking/biking/running routine indoors.”

She recommended walking at the mall or at a YMCA with an indoor track and scheduling time to exercise the same way you do the party invites. ”Use your calendar system and pick a specific time or times in the week ahead for your physical exercise. Protect this appointment with yourself and don’t allow it to be bumped.”

NASM-certified personal trainer Erin Thomas said on the Sweat app to get the workout in early, before the day takes off. “By doing this, if something comes up after work or in life, you won’t have to feel guilty about skipping your sweat session. If you aren’t a morning person, you can even try to squeeze in a workout on your lunch break — I’ve done this many times. After all, a short workout is better than no workout at all.”

And if your exercise has become less frequent during the holidays, don’t use that as an excuse to quit completely. “Some is much better than none,” Shandera-Ochsner said. “Be kind to yourself, prioritize your time, and of course, have fun.”

Explore How to help a child with social anxiety get through the holidays

Leave room for special foods

“If you know you are going to a holiday party or family member’s house, plan for the foods you will want to enjoy that are unique to this time of year … rather than more usual things like cheese, crackers, chips, dips and pretzels,” Foster said. “Thinking through the types of foods that will be available and making a plan for what you want to eat will help you enjoy the event while keeping your wellness goals in mind.”

Don’t hesitate to bring your own snacks if it will help you stay on track, Thomas said. “Whether it be a veggie tray or fruit with a yogurt dip, there’s always a healthier option. Next time you tailgate, try vegetables with guacamole and fruit skewers with a yogurt and nut butter dip. Simple but delicious.”

Also make sure to eat breakfast, Minnesota-based dietitian Anne Harguth said in the Mayo Clinic Health System blog. “Studies show that those who eat balanced meals throughout the day have a higher metabolism and better appetite control.”

When you’re trying to stay sober, be realistic

Anyone with substance or alcohol use issues who is now sober should do a reality check ahead of opting into holiday events, according to Samantha Stein, a San Francisco-based psychologist, in Psychology Today.

“Imagine what the trip or party will be like ahead of time based on your past experience, not on a fantasy about it, and know that is what you will be headed towards if you go,” she said. “Keep your thinking grounded in reality.”

Seek out support this time of year, whether from groups, supportive friends or professional therapists, she added, and plan an escape route. “When you find yourself somewhere that is triggering or you are in a situation where the opportunity to relapse is in front of you, have an escape plan, like going out to a movie or going for a walk,” she said.

Start new, healthier traditions as needed

If your time-honored traditions have aspects that won’t serve your journey, opt out, Stein advised. “Feel free to say no to things that you know will not be healthy for you or will be triggering, and invent new ways of being in this time of year that feel supportive, positive and in alignment with your values,” she said.