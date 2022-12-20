8 great Hanukkah movies

Hanukkah has begun and there are plenty of ways to celebrate.
It’s no secret that Christmas movies dominate the airwaves and streaming services this time of year, but there are some pretty fantastic Hanukkah movies out there. And while several of them seem to involve the all-American celebration of “Chrismukkah,” they’re all a perfect way to get into the holiday spirit.
In the spirit of the eight-day festival, here are eight great Hanukkah movies to check out this year:
‘The Night Before’
Seth Rogan leads this comedy alongside co-stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Anthony Mackie. When three friends realize their holiday traditions are about to end, they plan to make it as memorable as possible, leading them into a night of hilarious trouble. Watch “The Night Before” on Amazon Prime.
‘Eight Crazy Nights’
Adam Sandler voices Davey Stone in this animated tale of a man who gets into trouble during the holidays. Stone is sentenced to community service as an assistant referee for a kids basketball league. Thanks to an elf-like referee, Stone realizes there’s more to his sentence than basketball. “Eight Crazy Nights” is available on Paramount+.
‘Little Fockers’
This Chrismukkah celebration is the third installment of the “Meet the Parents” series. Ben Stiller, Robert De Niro and Barbra Streisand star in this holiday movie comedy. “Little Fockers” is available on Apple TV.
‘Holiday Date’
When Brooke is dumped just before Christmas, she hires an actor to play her boyfriend for the holidays. When her family discovers that her new beau is Jewish, they try their best to incorporate Hanukkah traditions into their holiday celebrations. “Holiday Date” is available on Hallmark.
‘Mistletoe & Menorahs’
In this romantic comedy, a toy company executive has to learn all about Hanukkah in order to land a new account. She enlists the help of a friend — one who just so happens to need her help to turn his place into a Christmas wonderland in order to empress his girlfriend’s parents. “Mistletoe & Menorahs” is available on Hulu.
‘Hitched for the Holidays’
When a bachelor goes online in an attempt to fulfill his grandmother’s dying wish to see him find a partner, he meets another single Jewish New Yorker. They agree to pretend they’re together to get through the holiday with their families. “Hitched for the Holidays” is available on Lifetime.
‘All I Want is Christmas’
Ira is a nice Jewish boy — who is completely obsessed with Christmas. While on his way to see family in Florida, he swaps plane tickets with another boy — who’s convinced Hanukkah’s eight nights of presents will outshine Christmas — and ends up in the tiny Washington town of Christmastown. Ira gets the Christmas magic he’s always wanted, but realizes that being with your family is the best gift, whatever the holiday. “All I Want is Christmas” is available on Amazon Prime.
‘Fiddler on the Roof’
This Oscar-winning classic is an adaptation of a Broadway musical about life among the Jewish community in a pre-revolutionary Russian village. The film isn’t Hanukkah-themed, per se, but it’s been a family favorite for generations. “Fiddler on the Roof” is available on Amazon Prime.
Our picks this week
‘Tis the season, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is your No. 1 source for things to do, see and eat through all of the holidays.
DO: These five Christmas trends have made a comeback
SEE: Holiday magic awaits at Stone Mountain Christmas
BUY: Shop these 8 women-owned brands this Christmas
For our full coverage of holiday events around metro Atlanta, check out the AJC’s Atlanta Winter Guide.
About the Author