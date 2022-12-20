8 great Hanukkah movies

‘Eight Crazy Nights’

Adam Sandler voices Davey Stone in this animated tale of a man who gets into trouble during the holidays. Stone is sentenced to community service as an assistant referee for a kids basketball league. Thanks to an elf-like referee, Stone realizes there’s more to his sentence than basketball. “Eight Crazy Nights” is available on Paramount+.

‘Little Fockers’

This Chrismukkah celebration is the third installment of the “Meet the Parents” series. Ben Stiller, Robert De Niro and Barbra Streisand star in this holiday movie comedy. “Little Fockers” is available on Apple TV.

‘Holiday Date’

When Brooke is dumped just before Christmas, she hires an actor to play her boyfriend for the holidays. When her family discovers that her new beau is Jewish, they try their best to incorporate Hanukkah traditions into their holiday celebrations. “Holiday Date” is available on Hallmark.

‘Mistletoe & Menorahs’

In this romantic comedy, a toy company executive has to learn all about Hanukkah in order to land a new account. She enlists the help of a friend — one who just so happens to need her help to turn his place into a Christmas wonderland in order to empress his girlfriend’s parents. “Mistletoe & Menorahs” is available on Hulu.

‘Hitched for the Holidays’

When a bachelor goes online in an attempt to fulfill his grandmother’s dying wish to see him find a partner, he meets another single Jewish New Yorker. They agree to pretend they’re together to get through the holiday with their families. “Hitched for the Holidays” is available on Lifetime.

‘All I Want is Christmas’

Ira is a nice Jewish boy — who is completely obsessed with Christmas. While on his way to see family in Florida, he swaps plane tickets with another boy — who’s convinced Hanukkah’s eight nights of presents will outshine Christmas — and ends up in the tiny Washington town of Christmastown. Ira gets the Christmas magic he’s always wanted, but realizes that being with your family is the best gift, whatever the holiday. “All I Want is Christmas” is available on Amazon Prime.

‘Fiddler on the Roof’

This Oscar-winning classic is an adaptation of a Broadway musical about life among the Jewish community in a pre-revolutionary Russian village. The film isn’t Hanukkah-themed, per se, but it’s been a family favorite for generations. “Fiddler on the Roof” is available on Amazon Prime.