Here’s where to stream your favorite holiday classics

Atlanta Winter Guide
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
29 minutes ago

From scented candles and special food to family pictures and vintage movies, the holiday season is jam packed with nostalgia.

We all love new things, of course, but sometimes, all you want is to watch the same classics you remember from childhood. There’s something special about a good holiday movie that brings back memories.

To kick start the holiday season, here’s where you can stream some of the all-time most popular holiday classics:

Disney+

It’s hardly shocking that you’ll find a ton of kid-friendly holiday specials and movies on Disney+.

  • Home Alone
  • Nightmare Before Christmas
  • Sound of Music
  • Mickey’s Christmas Carol
  • Muppet Christmas Carol
HBO Max

HBO has the motherlode of modern funny holiday movies, plus a few old-timey classics to round it out.

  • Elf
  • National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
  • A Christmas Story
  • Miracle on 34th Street
  • Polar Express
  • A Christmas Carol

Hulu

Hulu is home to plenty of sentimental Hallmark-esque holiday movies, but there are a few classic options sprinkled in.

  • The Holiday
  • Jingle All the Way
  • A Very Brady Christmas
Netflix

Netflix has focused on producing their own new shows and movies with a holiday theme, but you’ll still find a few classic holiday options on their service.

  • White Christmas
  • Fireplace for Your Home

Amazon

  • It’s a Wonderful Life
  • Polar Express
  • Four Christmases
  • Almost Christmas
  • Best Man Holiday

Peacock

Peacock is producing its own shows (including a new baking reality show with Maya Rudolph, Andy Samberg and a panel of elderly grandma judges). But they have a few specials for your streaming pleasure.

  • Die Hard
  • How the Grinch Stole Christmas
  • Advent Calendar

