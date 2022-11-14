Here’s where to stream your favorite holiday classics

Explore Miller Lite releases limited edition Christmas tree keg

HBO Max

HBO has the motherlode of modern funny holiday movies, plus a few old-timey classics to round it out.

Elf

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

A Christmas Story

Miracle on 34th Street

Polar Express

A Christmas Carol

Hulu

Hulu is home to plenty of sentimental Hallmark-esque holiday movies, but there are a few classic options sprinkled in.

The Holiday

Jingle All the Way

A Very Brady Christmas

Netflix

Netflix has focused on producing their own new shows and movies with a holiday theme, but you’ll still find a few classic holiday options on their service.

White Christmas

Fireplace for Your Home

Amazon

It’s a Wonderful Life

Polar Express

Four Christmases

Almost Christmas

Best Man Holiday

Peacock

Peacock is producing its own shows (including a new baking reality show with Maya Rudolph, Andy Samberg and a panel of elderly grandma judges). But they have a few specials for your streaming pleasure.