Kennesaw hosts Menorah Lighting on Dec. 21

Kennesaw city officials and Chabad of Kennesaw will host the Kennesaw Menorah Lighting from 5:30-7 p.m. Dec. 21 at Depot Park, 2828 Cherokee St., Kennesaw.
On that fourth night of Hanukkah, the eight-day Jewish holiday commemorates the military victory of the Jewish Maccabees over Syrian-Greek oppression more than 2,000 years ago, according to the city website.
During Hanukkah, Jewish people around the world celebrate the miracle of light that burnt for eight days from a single day’s worth of oil found in the Temple.
One Hanukkah candle is lit on the first night, and an additional candle is lit on each successive night.
The Jewish holiday is a celebration of religious freedom and hope.
Until Dec. 21, the Menorah will be placed on Kennesaw’s Main Street, moved to Depot Park for the event to allow enough room for attendees and then moved back to Main Street.
There will be a reception before the lighting, including refreshments.
For more information, visit kennesaw-ga.gov/kennesaw-event/menorah-lighting-2 or ChabadKennesaw.org or call Kennesaw Parks and Recreation at 770-422-9714.
About the Author
Credit: Alex Edelman via AP